PSHS volleyball champs excited to play another day

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ volleyball team began the defense of its Class AA state championship with a 3-0 home-court victory over Saluda on Oct. 26.

The Iron Horses, who had a first-round bye, improved to 37-5 on the season and were scheduled to host Academic Magnet on Oct. 28 in the third round of the playoffs.

Mary Wells Mazur tallied six aces and eight kills and had a perfect pass rating in the win over the Tigers.

Dani Gehringer recorded 22 assists and nine digs, while McRae Stephenson had two blocks and six aces.

“We are excited to play another day,” Iron Horse coach Jay Waterworth said.

Waterworth said it’s a challenge because his squad is the defending champ and has a bullseye on its collective back.

“As a coach, I think about it,” Waterworth said. “I’m not sure my girls think about it too much, and that’s for the best. They just want the ref to blow the whistle and play.”

Meanwhile, the Bishop England girls’ volleyball team reached the third round of the Class AAA playoffs and is scheduled to play Atlantic Collegiate Academy on Oct. 28.

The Bishops advanced with a 3-1 victory over Darlington in the first round and then topped Gilbert 3-0.