Recent realignment will challenge the Bishops this season in Class AAAA

Logan Hall was named the 15th coach in Bishop England High School’s proud football history six months ago, and the energetic Hall and squad will face their first test on Aug. 30 when they travel to St. John’s to kick off the season.

This will be Hall’s debut at BE, and his debut as a head coach. His impressive resume included just about everything but a top job.

Hall played quarterback at Laurens High School and graduated in 2009. He originally signed to play football at Coastal Carolina, but ended up matriculating to the University of South Carolina, where he graduated. He served in various coaching roles under former head coaches Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

Hall also was on the staff at Battery Creek High School and at Limestone College before being named offensive coordinator at Pinewood Prep.

When BE coach John Cantey resigned, Hall applied for the job – and the Bishops got their man.

“Awesome. It is an awesome opportunity and an awesome job,” Hall said. “I am honored and extremely excited to be named the head football coach at Bishop England.”

“I am looking forward to building a solid foundation and creating a winning culture that the players, students, fans, faculty, administration, and alumni can be proud of,” Hall added. “All that I have done, all that I have accomplished has prepared me for this opportunity to be a head coach.”

Hall replaced John Cantey, one of the Bishops’ most successful coaches. Cantey resigned as coach in December to spend more time with his family.

Cantey coached high school football for 27 years, including 26 at BE and won 98 games as a head coach. He was the Bishops’ head coach for 16 years and became the first football coach in school history to win a state championship. The 2011 team went 13-1 and won the Class AA state title with a victory over Central. The Bishops repeated as state champs in 2012 with another 13-1 record that culminated with a victory against Abbeville.

But the Bishops had some serious issues with injuries the past few seasons. Cantey had health issues, he and the program struggled.

The Bishops were 7-25 the past three seasons, and averaged 12 points in 32 games.

Meanwhile, Hall had a big role in turning Pinewood Prep into a scoring machine.

Last fall, Hall led a Panther squad that averaged 39.8 points a game en route to an 8-4 season. The Panthers began last season with three losses, but Pinewood won eight of the next nine games, averaging 54.6 points per contest.

The Bishops should improve this fall but will face a supreme challenge. They will compete at the Class AAAA level after the South Carolina High School League used a multiplier to level the playing field.

The Bishops, who competed at the Class AA level the past two seasons, landed in Region 6 AAAA along with Colleton County, May River, Hilton Head, Beaufort and Bluffton.