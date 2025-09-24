Ron DiBella nabs 11 of 12 Pigskin Picks, defeating VIP sponsor Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate

Longtime Daniel Islander and DI News reader Ron DiBella topped the Pigskin Pick 'Em field this week, securing 11 out of 12 wins to earn a $50 gift card to Mac's sports pub and grill, courtesy of VIP sponsor Gabe Jolly of Carolina One Real Estate, who went 6-6..

"I have lived on Daniel Island for over 20 years and have been playing ever since," DiBella said by email. "If you check your records, this might be my fifth win."

Originally from New Jersey, Dibella and his wife first retired to Florida but "decided it was not the place for us and settled on Daniel Island and have been happy ever since. A GREAT place to live and enjoy," he said.

Will you be next week's winner?

This week, the VIP sponsor to beat is Brannon Florie of Coach's Canteen to win a $50 gift card to Coach's Canteen in Point Hope.

It's free to enter! Just scan the QR code on the next page, or visit bit.ly/DIN_football6, or email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com to get a weekly entry sent to you. Just be sure to submit your entries online by 5 p.m. this Friday!