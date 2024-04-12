Rona Bobey gets perfect score, wins gift card to Sermet’s

Four Pigskin Pick’em participants pulled off a perfect 12-0 score this week to best the 9-3 score of VIP sponsor Nancy Crick from Carolina One.

Rona Bobey broke the 4-way finish, winning the overall tiebreaker.

Rona, with her husband John and daughters Drew and Alex, is a longtime resident of Daniel Island. Rona said she loves matching football wits.

“What an exciting week of football!!” she writes by email. “I love Pigskin Pick’em for the competition and (for) a little side competition we have in our longtime bunco group. (Rosie, I just need one more W to tie you!)

“I like… that we see local businesses compete in a fun atmosphere and support other local businesses as the prizes! Looking forward to a nice meal on the island!”

Pick’em with the DI News and community is a great way to make football viewing more fun. Each week, between now and the Super Bowl, readers can Beat the Sponsor and win gift cards from local businesses.

Want to play? Email katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the weekly eblast, or register with the link above, or visit our Facebook page.

Online entries are due by 5 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter!