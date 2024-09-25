Ryan Burns beats i9Sports, wins gift card to Coach’s Canteen

Ryan Burns took the win with a score of 9-3, beating James Pryor and Russ Dearie of i9 Sports with a score of 5-7.

Burns, originally from outside of Philadelphia, lived in Sweetwater Apartments during COVID. He proposed to his now wife at Boone Hall, then they moved to South Jersey to get married.

“I love to stay close to the local Daniel Island scene by following the newsletter and playing the game,” wrote Ryan by email. “I also love sports.”

“I am a huge Phillies Fan,” he writes. “We miss Charleston everyday and want to move back soon!”

Pick’em with the DI News and community is a great way to make your football viewing more fun, as well as to win gift cards from great local businesses.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to Beat the Sponsor and win great prizes.

Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s game, or go to our Facebook page to find the link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.