The secret is out: How does Brody tell you where to fish?

Last week, heavy rain and strong winds severely limited my fishing time.

However, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, and I did fish as the weather allowed.

Most of our fishing was close to our dock. Brody does not like the rain. So, he only selected locations to fish that were close to home. To his credit, we did catch a few fish in truly awful conditions.

The other day, I was eating a delicious and heart-healthy pepperoni pizza at Orlando’s Pizza. One of the patrons stopped at the table. He asked, “How does Brody tell you where to fish?” I laughed and replied, “Sit down, have a slice of pizza, and I will tell you all about it.”

While we are underway in the skiff, Brody sits next to me at the helm. When we approach an area he wants to fish, Brody jumps onto the front deck and sits next to the trolling motor. This is the “fish here” notification.

Often, it is unclear which specific location Brody wants to try. So, I deploy the trolling motor and move down the bank. When I pass the location, Brody moves to the aft deck and sits down. This is how we determine the specific spot to fish.

The patron asked, “Really?” I assured him that is how it works. However, I did provide a small disclaimer: Brody has been fishing with me in the Wando River nearly every day for 10 years.

It could be that Brody simply recognizes locations where we have previously caught fish and thinks we will fish there again. So, he jumps onto the front deck and sits down.

The patron replied, “That makes sense.” Then he asked, “Does he really trade stocks?” I laughed and replied, “Grab another slice, and I will tell you all about it.”