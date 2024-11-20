Send us your photos!

As the year comes to an end, we will be featuring our local athletes, and we need your help. It is free to submit the photos, and the more the merrier. Here is what we are looking for:

High-resolution photo, clear image

Caption of what is going on in the photo

First and last name of those pictured

Photo credit ( this must be a photo that you took)

Must send via email to Caley Smith, editor@thedanielislandnews.com by December 12, 2024.

We look forward to your submissions and filling our pages with our talented young athletes.