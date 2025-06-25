Sharks not shy, show up in nearby waters

Sharks are an unappreciated sportfishing species. They fight hard and are readily available. Sometimes too available.

Case in point: a couple of weeks ago, my nephew Conrad visited Charleston for a few days. Of course, fishing was at the top of our agenda. Sea conditions were pretty calm. So, Conrad, Elliott, Brody, and I jumped onto the Yellowfin and headed offshore.

Our plan was to troll for billfish and “accidentally” catch mahi, tuna, and wahoo. We had a couple of shots at marlin but were unable to convert. Thankfully, the mahi and tuna were cooperative.

On the ride back home, I stopped at a ledge in 170 feet of water. With red snapper season fast approaching, I wanted to check a few ledges for quality fish. Conrad and Elliott dropped slow-pitch jigs to the bottom. Elliott hooked a large red snapper. Conrad hooked a large amberjack.

Action was nonstop until the sharks showed up. Then it became nearly impossible to land any fish that we hooked. The sharks would eat them on the way up to the boat.

I moved the boat to another ledge in 155 feet of water. Conrad dropped his jig and hooked up before it hit the bottom. A shark ate the jig on the way down. I was disappointed.

However, Conrad seemed to enjoy the fight. He laughed and said this was the best fight of the day. When the shark surfaced next to the boat, Elliott and I laughed because the shark was only about 5 feet long.

Years ago, I used to handle smaller sharks. After a few close calls, I switched to a 3-foot-long dehooking tool. Now, I don’t put my hands anywhere near the business end of a shark. It’s safer for me and better for the shark.

These days, sharks are seemingly everywhere: in the harbor, behind shrimp boats, over nearshore reefs, and offshore ledges. During the summer months, if there is such a thing as a “sure thing,” sharks are it. Fast action and a tough fight are pretty much guaranteed.