The Philip Simmons High School wrestling team had a major success story to end the 2025-26 season after a rough start.

Senior wrestler Alison Souvoravong became the first girl in Iron Horse history to win a tournament, win a Lower State title, and qualify for the state tournament, while finishing in the top four at the girls’ individual state championships, which were contested Feb. 20-21 at the Florence Civic Center.

“What a year,” Iron Horse coach Tyler Hendricks said. “She did some amazing things. She worked hard and deserved success.”

Souvoravong had a big senior season, posting a 14-4 record with 14 pins.

Hendricks was an assistant at PSHS and was named head coach late last summer when Anthony Sardelli stepped down to focus on his family. The team had top-10 potential, but six wrestlers either transferred to other schools or moved.

The program had only eight wrestlers this winter – six boys and two girls – and five qualified for postseason action.

Other grapplers who competed in the boys’ Class AA individual state championships included Connor Roberts, Samuel Haas, Mason Langworthy, and Alexander Feaster.

Feaster, who competed in the 215-pound classification, had the best finish among Iron Horse boys, claiming fourth in his division.