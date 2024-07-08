South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame to induct DI’s Shelby Rogers

The South Carolina Tennis Foundation announced the induction of Daniel Island’s hometown tennis star Shelby Rogers into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame, Class of 2024.

Rogers, who now resides in Pompano Beach, Florida, was born and raised in Mount Pleasant. In the 18 years she lived in South Carolina, the tennis foundation in a press release said Rogers “achieved more on the tennis court than most players do in a lifetime.”

Rogers won five South Carolina Palmetto Championship Singles titles, as well as a Palmetto Championship Doubles title, all before the age of 15, and played as a top-ranked junior in South Carolina, and throughout the South.

In 2010, she competed in Indian Harbour, Florida’s 50k Pro Event, where she leaped to the professional level. She then won the SMASH Junior Cup, which awarded her with a wild card entry into the qualifying draw of the Family Circle Cup, which is the WTA Tour event now known as the Charleston Credit One Open. Just years before, she had been a ball kid at the same tournament.

Rogers went on to win the 2010 USTA Girls’ National Championship 18U, joining a list of tennis greats such as Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Jennifer Capriati, and Lindsay Davenport who had won the event in prior years.

Rogers was also awarded the Maureen Connelly Brinker Award for overall achievement and sportsmanship. With that victory and award, she received a wild card entry into the main draw of the 2010 U.S. Open.

Her advocacy for tennis in South Carolina helped lead a successful rally for Charleston to be named the No. 1 Best Tennis Town in America by the USTA.

As a professional player, Rogers’ career included a WTA ranking as high as No. 30 in the world. She has been a quarterfinalist at both the U.S. and French Opens, and reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open. She has also represented the U.S. in the Fed Cup, and has wins over Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Ash Barty, Petra Kvitova, and Elena Rybakina.

The press release by the tennis foundation stated “Rogers’ success as a player and tennis ambassador has certainly helped propel the growth of tennis throughout the Charleston area and the state of South Carolina. Although she no longer lives here, the Lowcountry will always be where she got her start.”

In addition to Rogers, Jean Evans of Belton, South Carolina will also be awarded the South Carolina honor. The pair will become the 78th and 79th inductees into the SC Tennis Hall of Fame, and their achievements will be celebrated on Nov. 23, at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island, during

USTA South Carolina’s Annual Meeting Weekend. The South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame is located in Belton, and the foundation celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to tennis in South Carolina.

For more information about the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame and updates regarding the induction ceremony, visit sctpf.org.