Spending memorable moments with family makes us all lucky

The Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament is typically a must-attend event for me. However, due to a family wedding in Maryland, I missed the event this year. By all accounts, the tournament was a great success with excellent participation from youth anglers and their families.

Congratulations to the grand champion, Brooks Curran. I am looking forward to fishing with you!

My daughter, Maddie, and future daughter-in-law, Heather, traveled with me to Maryland. So, we celebrated Father’s Day a bit early at several Eastern Shore restaurants and bars.

Family trips are so much fun! I feel like the luckiest dad on earth.

On Sunday, Maddie, Heather, and I took an early morning flight back to Charleston. Shortly after our flight landed, Heather jumped in her car and drove to Columbia, South Carolina, to visit her father. Maddie gave me a hug and went home to rest after such a hectic but fun trip.

When I got home, Elliott, my son, and dog Brody were waiting for me and ready to go fishing. I was a bit tired, but I dropped my luggage, changed into fishing clothes, and we were off.

On the ride to our first fishing location, Elliott ran the skiff. Brody sat next to me, and we enjoyed the cool morning air. I thought to myself, “I feel like the luckiest dad on earth.” I guess that was my theme for the day.

Upon arrival at our fishing location, a very shallow creek with lots of oyster bars, redfish were chasing shrimp all around us.

Elliott deployed the trolling motor and quietly moved us into casting range of the feeding fish. He said since it was Father’s Day, I could have the first cast.

In the shallow water, the redfish was easy to see. I flipped a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/10-ounce jig just in front of the fish. It shot forward and inhaled the lure. After a short fight, we took a Father’s Day selfie and released the fish.

For the next hour or so, we caught and released a bunch of redfish. Elliott and I completed our inshore slams by releasing a few trout and flounder.

On the ride back to the dock, I knew I was the luckiest dad on earth.