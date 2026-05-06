Spring playoffs in full swing; BE girls lacrosse reaches state semis

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ soccer team was dominant in a 10-0 victory over Edisto High School on May 4 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

It was the Iron Horses’ 10th consecutive victory as they improved to 20-2.

The Iron Horses advanced to host a second-round game against Cheraw High School on May 7. The Braves are 9-5-1.

The Iron Horse girls were scheduled to open playoff action with a May 5 match vs. Barnwell. The Iron Horses were 12-9 in the regular season while the Warhorses were 2-9.

The Bishop England boys, the defending Class AAAA state champion, were scheduled to open the postseason with a match against Gilbert on May 6. The Bishops are the Lower State No. 4 seed after posting a 12-5 record in the regular season.

The BE girls were scheduled to begin playoff action with a home match against Crestwood on May 5. The Bishops were 13-6 in the regular season.

BASEBALL

Bishop England opened its Class AAAA postseason on May 4 with a 6-2 victory over South Aiken High.

The Bishops jumped to a 4-0 lead after one inning in the win at Father Kelly Field as Finn Corley scattered five hits in six innings of work.

Max Nelms and William Donato both rapped doubles and led the Bishops with two hits apiece.

Sammy Garton went 1-for 2 with a pair of RBI while Ben Turner was 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Philip Simmons was scheduled to begin postseason action on May 5 The Iron Horses, who reached the Class AA State Championship last spring, were scheduled to host Edisto. The Iron Horses, who lost four of their last five regular-season games, entered with an 18-7 record while Edisto was 7-9.

LACROSSE

The Bishop England girls, the most successful team in state history with seven state championships, was scheduled to play Christ Church Episcopal May 5 for a berth in the Class AAAA state championship.

The Bishops opened postseason play with a 15-1 victory over Bluffton and followed that up with a 17-4 thrashing of Aiken on May 1.

The Bishops entered the match against the Cavaliers with a three-game winning streak and was 11-6 overall under first-year coach Billy Bitter.

The Philip Simmons girls also qualified for the playoffs and beat Academic Magnet in the opening round. But Oceanside Collegiate was too much for the Iron Horses as the Landsharks posted a 20-2 victory.

Oceanside played Hilton Head in the other state semifinal. The state championship is set for May 9.

Meanwhile, the Bishop England boys reached the state semifinals, but fell to Oceanside Collegiate Academy, 16-9, on May 3.

The Bishops received a first-round bye and topped Hilton Head 13-4 in the second round.

The Philip Simmons boys beat Fox Creek 13-5 in the first round, but exited the playoffs as OCA posted a 16-4 victory in the second round. The Landsharks will play A.C. Flora in the state championship on May 8.

TENNIS

Oceanside Collegiate knocked off Philip Simmons 4-2 in a Class AAA state seminal match that was contested May 4.