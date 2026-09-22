Stingy defense keeps Bishop England undefeated, 5-0

The Bishop England High School football team kicked off a four-week road swing on a positive note, gaining a 17-10 victory over Hampton County in a game played in Varnville, South Carolina, on Sept. 18.

The Bishops upped their record to 5-0 with the victory over the Hurricanes, who lost to Strom Thurmond High School last fall in the Class AA state championship.

It marked the second straight year the Bishops started the season with five straight victories.

The Bishops had some miscues and numerous penalties, but coach Logan Hall was pleased with another W in the victory column.

“We have to clean up our penalties to play better,” Hall said. “We overcame adversity Friday night on the road, and our true culture showed. Our backs were against the wall, and we had a defensive stand to win the game.

“I couldn't be more proud of our guys and the effort they played with to get a big win Friday night against a team that consistently plays in the last week of the year in their division,” Hall added.

The Bishops grabbed a 14-3 halftime lead against the Hurricanes, who fell to 3-2. The hosts cut the lead to 14-10 after three quarters, but the Bishops prevailed.

The victory over the Hurricanes marked the third time this season the Bishops held their foe to 10 points or less. The Bishops have allowed 50 points in five games.

That’s a championship-quality defense if the Bishops can continue to be stingy when the foes have the ball. The Bishops own two state titles thanks to impressive defenders.

They allowed only 92 points in 14 games when they won their first state championship in 2011 and followed that up by allowing only 174 points in 14 games to repeat as champs in ’12.

The defensive success is achieved through proper execution in practice, film study of the opponent – and talent.

“It’s the same as any week for us; play good up front, tackle their athletes out in space, and play together,” Hall said. “We do not let the hype set in.”

The Bishops travel to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School in Neeses, South Carolina, this weekend for its final non-region game of the season.

Hall said the goal for the final non-region game of the season is to “continue to develop our players. We still have room to grow and get better so we can play our best football.”

The Bishops have an open date on Oct. 2, then travel to North Charleston on Oct. 9 for a Region 5-AAA clash against the Cougars. On Oct. 16, they visit the three-time defending state champ Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

The Bishops conclude the regular season with home games against region foes Georgetown and Hanahan High.

Hall said the four-game road swing is part of football.

“We will play anywhere and anytime,” Hall said. “Get on the bus and let's go play.”