Teammates, friends reach milestones for Philip Simmons High School girls’ volleyball

Friends who stay together can celebrate milestones together, including those of the volleyball variety.

Just ask Philip Simmons High School volleyball standouts Catherine Futch and Dani Gehringer, who have been friends since they were 4 years old.

The super sophomores reached major milestones only three days apart. Futch recorded her 1,000th career dig, and Gehringer collected her 1,000th career assist.

“I’m so proud of these girls and all the hard work leading up to this moment,” Iron Horse volleyball coach Jay Watterworth said. “One thousand assists and 1,000 digs for these girls came three days apart. I can’t wait to celebrate 2,000 your senior year.”

If you are connected to PSHS, you might not have known about the accomplishments. But if you are in one of Watterworth’s classes, you might have received a daily update.

“They are both in my class,” Watterworth said. “We had ‘A race to 1,000’ written on my board, and it was updated each day.”

Gehringer hit her milestone first, with the big event falling on Sept. 21. Three days later, Futch joined the 1,000-dig career club.

“I’m glad that we were able to do it together,” Gehringer said. “We have been friends for so long and have played together so long that it was only fitting we reached it at the same time.”

Futch said, “I’m so happy that we did it together. I knew it was out there, and it was something to look forward to all season. We hit it together.”

Gehringer knew the milestones would come around the same time. She said she hopes the dynamic duo can celebrate a 2,000-milestone by the time they graduate.

But if you think the players are spending too much time waxing nostalgic on their accomplishments or thinking ahead to 2,000, think again.

These two players have the same goal, and that’s one the entire team can celebrate.

“Our goal is to go to the state championship and win it,” Futch said. “I feel we have a great chance. We just have to continue to work hard. We have a great record and a great coach.”

That great coach just might be the reason the two players reached the thousand club. Gehringer is an avid soccer player and almost gave up volleyball to focus on soccer her freshman year.

“I’m so glad I stayed,” Gehringer said. “He has great coaching skills. His motivation helps us reach individual and team goals.”

Watterworth is focused on the program he built from the foundation up. The team is 28-6-2 this fall and is in first place in Region 6-AA with a 6-0 record.

The Iron Horses have compiled a 187-59-8 all-time record under Waterworth. He’s so focused on his team that he posted a team photo on Facebook for National Daughters Day with the caption, “I don’t have a daughter, but this is close.”

Both Futch and Gehringer are student-athletes in the positive way.

Both have pondered playing volleyball at the next level, but educational opportunities come first. Futch has a 4.92 GPA, while Gehringer is an A student as well.