Tennis Trivia winners: Shannon Hoff and Eric Young win tickets to the COCO

Shannon Hoff and Eric Young each won two tickets to the Credit One Charleston Open finals by achieving the best scores in each of the two weeks of Tennis Trivia Presented by Atlantic Properties.

Daniel Islander Hoff, who won the first week of the competition, said she looks forward to the tennis tournament every spring.

“Tennis Trivia was another fun way to participate. Many thanks to Daniel Island News and to Ashley Severance with Atlantic Properties!” she said

Eric Young, originally from Lexington, Virginia, moved to Daniel Island two years ago. He and his girlfriend Kate attended a couple of matches at the Credit One Charleston Open last year.

“We really got into watching and playing tennis together. We love keeping up with Ons Jabeur and Victoria Azarenka especially!” he said.

“I entered the tennis trivia because we have always wanted to attend the finals, and this seemed like the best chance to make that a reality! Thank you to The Daniel Island News and Ashley Severance with Atlantic

Properties for making this happen!” Young said.

The Daniel Island News, together with its business and community sponsors, runs several fun and engaging contests throughout the year, including various trivia, video, and event games.