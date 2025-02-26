Three basketball playmakers net all-state honors

The Philip Simmons boys’ basketball team and the Bishop England girls had success as both squads celebrated region championships in 2025, and both schools were also well-represented on the coaches association’s all-state teams.

Philip Simmons had two all-state selections in Class AA: Hudson Hatch and Blake Darby, and Bishop England’s Hannah Rosato made the Class AAAA all-state squad.

Hatch and Darby were the tallest 1-2 punch in the state as both players checked in at 6 feet 9 inches. They were a big reason the Iron Horses had a 13-game winning streak and finished with a 19-6 record, including 10-0 in Region 6-AA.

Hatch was more known for his golfing accomplishments, earning all-state honors as an eighth grader and freshman. Last spring, he helped the Iron Horses golf team finish fourth at the Class AA state match, which was contested in Conway, South Carolina.

Hatch decided to play basketball his sophomore season, and it turned out to be the right move. He responded by leading the team in scoring averaging 10.9 points per game. He led the team with 162 rebounds, one more than Darby. He showed a good touch for a big man, leading the Iron Horses by shooting 39 percent from three-point land.

Blake Darby was a role player last winter and developed into one of the better big men in the state his senior season. He was second in scoring for the Iron Horses with 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also led the Iron Horses in blocked shots.

“They were the biggest front-line players in the state,” Philip Simmons coach Garrett Campbell said. “Having two players who are 6-9 is once in a generation, maybe once in a lifetime.”

Campbell continued, “Hudson had the size when he walked out on the court and has developed his skills. His future is bright. Blake took a big leap this year to become one of the best post players in the state.”

BE’S ROSATO NAMED ALL-STATE

Bishop England’s Hannah Rosato had a big basketball season as well.

Rosato is a two-sport star who opted not to play in the North-South All-Star game because it conflicted with her lacrosse schedule. The guard had a key role in the Bishops’ impressive season.

They entered the Feb. 26 Elite Eight game against Lower Richland with a 15-game winning streak. The Bishops were 23-3 and won the Region 6-AAAA crown with a 10-0 record.

The 5-6 senior guard led the Bishops with 14 points and 3.6 steals per game while shooting a team-best 30 percent from behind the three-point line.

She was second in field goal percentage and third in assists.

“She runs the team. She’s a leader,” Bishop England coach Paul Runey said. “She’s definitely our best guard. She hasn’t scored as many points lately, but she also distributes the ball. You don’t realize how much she does during a game by just looking at the scorebook. She’s unselfish and doesn’t worry about how many points she gets. She just worries about winning.”