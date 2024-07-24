Three Charleston-area stars are bound for the Paris Olympics

There’s something about Paris that brings out the best in tennis star Emma Navarro.

While the 23-year-old Navarro’s career is just beginning to launch, she has experienced many unforgettable moments on the red clay of Stade Roland Garros.

Now, she’s poised to make a bid for gold – a gold medal that is – as the Olympics commence July 26 in the City of Light.

Success in Paris began in 2019 for Navarro, whose rise on the WTA Tour has been meteoric. Navarro finished runner-up in the junior French Open singles draw while winning the doubles title.

In 2023, she claimed her first Grand Slam singles victory in Paris.

This year, it’s been twice as nice. In April, she finished second in a WTA 125 event in Paris, and then had her best Grand Slam performance to date, reaching the Round of 16 of the French Open.

Now, she’s one of four U.S. women who will compete in the singles competition in Paris. She’s ready for the challenge.

“Just to play for my country with USA on the back of my shirt; to play the sport I love for my country; I take a lot of pride in that.”

Navarro, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Danielle Collins are the American foursome that will compete in singles.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11, with the tennis competition slated for July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros. The United States has earned 14 gold medals in men’s and women’s tennis since it returned as a full medal sport in 1988.

While tennis at the Olympics is a headliner grabber, the other big talking point in women’s tennis also involves Navarro.

For the first time since 2004, five American women are ranked in the top 15 of the WTA singles charts. Gauff is World No. 2, Pegula is No. 6, Collins is No. 9, Keys is No. 14 and Navarro is No. 15.

The last time five Americans were ranked in the top 15 was May 24, 2004, with Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, and Chanda Rubin forming the quintet.

Navarro, by the way, turned three years old on May 18, 2004.

“It’s always amazing to see some of the people that I grew up with doing really well and playing well,” Keys recently told reporters. “Then seeing Emma come along and play some incredible tennis and have an amazing year and figuring out on all surfaces, has been really fun to watch as well.”

Navarro will be one of three Charleston-area athletes who will compete in the Paris Games. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Raven Saunders will also showcase their talent in Paris.

Quinn attended Fort Dorchester High School and will compete for the Puerto Rico team. The 27-year-old Quinn will compete in her third Olympics.

Four years ago, in Tokyo, she became the second person to represent Puerto Rico to win a gold medal. Camacho-Quinn won the 100-meter hurdles.

Saunders, a 28-year-old Burke High School grad, also competed in the Tokyo Olympics and brought home a silver medal in the shot put.