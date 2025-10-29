Tiebreaker victory gives Pick’ Em reader win over attorney Michael Patterson

A Daniel Island News reader, who asked not to be identified, picked 10 out of 12 games correctly and won the tiebreaker to capture this week’s Pigskin Pick’ Em challenge.

“Great day!” the winner writes via email. “The sleeping giant has been awoken! Thank you to The Daniel Island News and the sponsors.”

This week’s winner also beat VIP sponsor Michael Patterson and earned a $50 gift card to The New York Butcher Shoppe courtesy of the Patterson Law Firm.

“I’m a little disappointed going 10-2 because I strive for perfection,” the winner writes. “I look forward to repeating this success with a 12-0 effort in the near future.”

So could this week be your week to win? Scan the QR code on the next page, or visit bit.ly/DIN_football11, or email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com to receive a weekly ballot.

Submit your picks by 5 p.m. Friday, then root for your favorite teams to see if you might be the next winner of a $50 gift card. At the end of the season, the VIP sponsor with the best record among sponsors will receive a donation from The DI News to their favorite charity.

Editor’s Note - The Daniel Island News independently verified the winner’s identity, email address, and game selections.