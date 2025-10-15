Tom Woodall almost perfect in win over Tyler Letson of Mt. Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Tom Woodall just missed out on perfection, correctly selecting 11 out of 12 game winners in the latest Pigskin Pick ‘Em contest.

Woodall beat out all reader submissions and defeated VIP sponsor Tyler Letson of Mount Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, who was 8-4 on the week.

“That’s awesome news!” Woodall said via email. “My wife and I both love to play Pigskin Pick’Em.”

Woodall is a repeat winner from last year and continues to play weekly while engaging in a little friendly competition and banter with his wife. “Our weekly goal is to beat each other, but (we’re) always hopeful to be the overall winner,” he said. “We both have a previous overall win, so it’s really special to have one up on her.”

Woodall not only has bragging rights this week, but he also wins a $50 gift certificate to Wasabi.

Could this week be your week to win? Scan the QR code on the next page, or visit bit. ly/DIN_football9, or email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com to receive a weekly ballot. Submit your picks by 5 p.m. Friday, and you might have a chance to win a $50 gift card. The VIP sponsor with the best record at the end of the season will receive a donation from The DI News to their favorite charity.