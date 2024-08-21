Tonon and his four sons prepare to tackle first year together

First-year Philip Simmons High School assistant football coach Ben Tonon has such a diverse resume he could probably drive the team bus in a pinch.

Tonon moved to the Lowcountry in 2012 from northern New Jersey, where he served as an assistant at Bergen Catholic, arguably the top football program in the Garden State with more than 20 state championships.

Once he and his family arrived in the Lowcountry, Tonon purchased a 12-passenger van to haul his four sons, a 130-pound dog and sports equipment from one event to the next.

“Then, one day, one of the moms asked if I could take a group downtown for a birthday party,” Tonon recalled. “That’s when I saw the need for transportation on the island.”

That was the genesis of the Daniel Island Shuttle, which transports Daniel Islanders to here, there and anywhere passengers desire. In just 12 years, Daniel Island Shuttle has given about 50,000 rides, traveling 1.1 million miles.

The Daniel Island Shuttle is Tonon’s vocation.

Coaching football is his avocation.

Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig and Tonon’s paths crossed when Tonon’s son Brody joined the Iron Horse football family. He is ready for his junior season.

“We started this thing in 2017, and I didn’t know him well,” Bendig said of his future coach. “His son, Brody, came into the program, and I learned that his dad coached everything from flag football to youth tackle football on the island. He’s a solid person and coach. He has such a passion and love for the game and his players, I wish I knew him sooner.”

Tonon served as strength and conditioning coach for wrestling and football at Bergen Catholic. He also played for the Crusaders, graduating in 1993.

He is seventh all-time at Bergen Catholic with 252 career tackles. Brian Cushing, who went on to play for Southern Cal and in the NFL, is sixth on the list with 268 stops. Cushing is one of nine BC players to play in the NFL.

Tonon is sixth on the BC list for single season tackles with 135 tackles in 1992.

Tonon has four sons, and all have football in their genes. Brody is a junior, while Chase and Trevor are freshmen twins. His youngest son, Cole, is in the seventh grade.

Brody is coming off a solid sophomore season for the Iron Horses, who posted a 10-2 record last fall. He caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, while recording 21 tackles, including eight solo stops. He also recorded three tackles for a loss.

Bendig said Tonon’s sons have high football IQs.

“Ben does a really good job,” Bendig said. “He has them ready to play football. He has a solid background in strength and conditioning, which is very important in any sport. He’s helping on the field with the linebackers.”

Said Tonon: “My sons are my sons. When they step out on the field, I coach them just like everybody else. I coach them just as hard as anyone else.”