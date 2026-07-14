Top Class AA program in the state

Philip Simmons High School earned the Carlisle Cup for athletic excellence for the 2025-26 academic year.

But that’s just half of the school’s mission concerning student-athletes.

“Our goal is not simply to win championships, but to develop young men and women who excel in the classroom, compete with character, and positively represent our school and community," PSHS athletics director Dan Minkin said.

“The success we have experienced is something we are incredibly proud of, but we believe the best is yet to come,” Minkin added. “With outstanding coaches, dedicated student-athletes, supportive families, and a community that believes in our vision, the future of Philip Simmons athletics is as strong as it has ever been. Together, we will continue to raise the bar both on the field and in the classroom.”

The Iron Horses were crowned Class AA state champs in six sports: girls’ track and field, girls’ cross country, boys’ track and field, boys’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, and boys’ basketball. All the gold helped the Iron Horses post a 1,170-980 victory over Academic Magnet. Chesnee was third with 690.

The Carlisle Cup is given annually by the South Carolina Athletic Administrators to the overall top athletic programs in each classification and is based on a points system that determines the winners.

For example, teams earn 100 points for a state championship, 80 points as state runners-up, 60 points for third place, etc. Points are also awarded for region titles as well.

It marked the second straight year the Iron Horses won the cup and fourth time in the school’s nine-year history. The Iron Horses have become the model program in Class AA despite their short history.

The Iron Horses have won 21 state championships since the school opened in time for the 2017-18 school year.

“We continue to be the only public school to win the Class 2-A Carlisle Cup and the only school in Berkeley County to ever win one, regardless of classification,” Minkin said. “I don't think anyone could have predicted this level of success so quickly.

“Every school hopes to achieve something special, but very few ever reach this point,” Minkin said. “This year alone, we won six state championships – more than some schools will win in their entire history. That accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and supporters. What we have built together is truly remarkable, and it is something our entire Iron Horse community should be proud of."

The Iron Horses won their first state title in two sports in the completed academic year: girls’ volleyball and boys’ basketball. Minkin refuses to pick his favorite state title.

“There isn’t one state championship that stands out above the others.” Minkin said. “I think the motto, 'The next one is my favorite,' really applies here. For the coaches who have been fortunate enough to win one – or even multiple – state championships, they may have a favorite.