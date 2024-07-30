Two ‘old dogs’ enjoy time on the water

Recently, I have come to realize that Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I are old dogs. While we both may have slowed down by a step (or even two), we still get around okay. However, our ability (or willingness) to deal with the summertime heat has definitely diminished.

On Sunday, the optimal fishing tide was early in the morning. So, Brody and I planned to fish from 6 to 9 and get off the water before the heat set in. This was a great plan until the alarm went off at 5:30. It turns out, old dogs need more sleep and I reset the alarm for 7.

We launched the skiff at 7:30 and made our way to the Wando River in search of cooler water. The only cool water we found was in Brody’s water bowl. So, we staked the skiff adjacent to an oyster bar in two feet of water and waited for the incoming tide to flood the area with cooler ocean water.

With a bit of time on our hands – or paws – I decided to organize my tackle box. At the very bottom of the box, I found a package of Z-Man StreakZ Curly TailZ, a lure that I have not fished for many years. I showed Brody the package and told him when he was puppy we caught a bunch of fish with this lure. We decided to fish the Curly TailZ again. Two old dogs and an old lure. The thought made me laugh.

As the tide began to rise, the water temperature dropped, and the oyster bar came alive. Brody jumped onto the bow signaling it was time to fish. I cast the Z-Man Curly TailZ and began a slow and steady retrieve with an occasional stop. Trout and redfish found this cadence to be irresistible. The bite was hot. Most of the fish were small but there were enough big ones to keep it interesting. After an hour or so of steady action, I reached down to scratch Brody’s head. Actually, I was wiping some fish slime off my hand. Brody’s head makes a great hand towel! His head felt warm. So, I asked if

he wanted to go home. Brody jumped off the bow and sat down next to the console of the skiff. It was time to go home.

Back at the dock, I gave Brody a bath. He smelled like fish! Two old dogs and an old lure. It was a good morning.