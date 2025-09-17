Undefeated Bishops travel to Porter-Gaud in annual ‘Holy War’

Why is Bishop England High School football coach Logan Hall smiling?

Is it because his offense is averaging 49 points per game three games into the season? Or is it because his defense is allowing only two points per game?

“I’ll take the two points (a game) every day,” Hall said. “If you give up less than a field goal, you are going to win a lot of games. If you keep it up, you are going to win a lot of games.”

The Bishops have won a lot of games since Hall’s arrival on campus last football season. The Bishops posted a 9-3 mark in 2024 and have steamrolled opponents 147-6 to start 3-0.

While there are plenty of rivalry games on the Bishops’ schedule, only one game is known as the “Holy War,” and that’s BE vs. Porter-Gaud School. The two schools square off at the PG campus on Friday, Sept. 19.

The Bishops began the 2024 season with a 3-0 record and entered the showdown against P-G allowing only 9.3 points per game. But the Cyclones handed the men of Kelly green a 34-14 setback, as four turnovers doomed the Bishops.

In that game, Bishop quarterback Quinn Mahoney collected 279 total yards to lead the team, completing 22 of 39 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown to go along with 32 yards on the ground.

He completed passes to eight different receivers, including Sammy Garton, who scored on a 7-yard reception, and Zachary Balog, who had six catches for 80 yards.

The Bishops this week are coming off a 49-0 victory over Dreher High School, as the offense was balanced with 242 yards rushing and 202 passing, with Mahoney leading a balanced attack.

Mahoney completed 13 of 21 passes against Dreher for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 29 yards on the ground. The 6-3, 205-pound senior now has 3,065 yards and 28 touchdowns passing since transferring from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in time for the 2024-25 academic year. He will play for the Campbell University Camels.

Brody Tonon, along with two other brothers, is one of the three “Killer T’s” who transferred from Philip Simmons High School this year. Tonon had his best game of the season for the Bishops with 17 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns.