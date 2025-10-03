USA players top current COCO player field

Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro lead the player field for the Credit One Charleston Open, North America’s largest women’s-only professional tennis tournament.

COCO officials released the preliminary player field for its 2025 event, taking place March 29 - April 6 on Daniel Island. The COCO preliminary main draw is highlighted by 12 top 20 players, three Grand Slam champions, and five former Charleston champions.

The field is headlined by five top 10 players — World No. 4, 2025 Austin champion and 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula; World No. 5, 2025 Australian Open champion and 2019 Charleston champion Madison Keys; World No. 8, 2025 Merida champion and Charleston local Emma Navarro; World No. 9 2024 Australian Open finalist and 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Medalist Qinwen Zheng; and World No. 10 and 2024 DC Open champion Paula Badosa.

In addition to Keys, Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sofia Kenin have entered the field.

Keys also joins Danielle Collins (2024), Belinda Bencic (2022), Veronika Kudermetova (2021) and Daria Kasatkina (2017) as one of five past Charleston champions returning in pursuit of a second title on the green clay of Credit One Stadium this spring.

"As we celebrate 25 years of tennis in Charleston, we are proud to announce one of the strongest fields in the history of the Credit One Charleston Open," said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. "This year’s lineup already features 12 top 20 players and showcases the sport’s elite competitors alongside the exciting next generation of talent."

Player field stats include:

• 12 Top 20 Players: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Qinwen Zheng, Paula Badosa, Daria Kasatkina, Diana Shnaider, Danielle Collins, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Amanda Anisimova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Yulia Putintseva.

• Five Charleston Open Champions: Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, Belinda Bencic, Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina.

• Three Grand Slam Champions: Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin.

• Two Olympic Gold Medalists: Qinwen Zheng (Paris) and Belinda Bencic (Tokyo).

• 12 American competitors: Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova, Ashlyn Krueger, Peyton Stearns, Sofia Kenin, McCartney Kessler, Katie Volynets, Ann Li and Caroline Dolehide.

• Eight 2025 WTA Champions: Madison Keys (Adelaide and Australian Open), McCartney Kessler (Hobart), Ekaterina Alexandrova (Linz), Elise Mertens (Singapore), Belinda Bencic (Abu Dhabi), Amanda Anisimova (Doha), Jessica Pegula (Austin) and Emma Navarro (Merida).

Four additional players will join the main draw via wild card entry, to be announced at a later date. To round out the field, six players will earn entry into the main draw via qualifying competition.

The nine-day tournament showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Family Weekend returns during opening weekend, March 29-30, with two full days of family-friendly activities, including face painting, live music and more. Tickets start at $10 for adults, and children 16 and under are free. For the first time in tournament history, qualifying matches will be held on Stadium Court inside Credit One Stadium during Family Weekend, giving fans a unique opportunity to watch rising stars compete in the tournament's main stadium.

COCO tickets are currently on sale at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900. For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com or visit creditonecharlestonopen.com.

- Provided by Credit One Charleston Open