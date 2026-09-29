Veteran Pick’Em player Jeff Caldwell tops Mingledorff Law Group

Jeff Caldwell thought he just did OK last week. If going 10-2 is just “OK,” then players joining in the fun to play the Daniel Island Pigskin Pick’Em Challenge ought to watch out for this annual winner.

Caldwell is a longtime Pick ‘Em player and notched his fi rst victory winning a $50 gift card to Blondies Bagels & Cafe,courtesy VIP sponsor Chris Mingledorff of Mingledorff Law Group, who went 9-3 last week.

“As for the prize, [I’m] already looking forward to enjoying plenty of bagels with lox and coffee from Blondie’s,” he writes via email.

Want to play? It’s easy. Just scan the QR code on these pagesand make your picks. Or send us your email address at news@thedanielislandnews.com, and we’ll send you the games to pick every Tuesday in our Pick ‘Em newsletter.

Next week’s winner gets a $50 gift certificate to Mac’s Daniel Island. Good luck!

Note: Some sponsor picks were not available at deadline.