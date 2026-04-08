Winners of the 2026 Basketball Trivia Challenge

The Michigan Wolverines men's team and the UCLA Bruins women's team aren't the only champions to close out the 2026 college basketball season.

Doug Dodson and Robert Bianco are also big winners – of The Daniel Island News' annual Basketball Trivia Challenge.

"I played basketball trivia because I love watching basketball during March Madness and keeping up with team and individual statistics, so the questions you all asked were right down my alley," Dodson writes via email. "Thanks again for running this trivia game and allowing me to play!!!"

"I play BB trivia because I like history and statistics." Bianco also writes via email. "Then utilizing this info in an attempt to predict the outcome of future events, but it is difficult to put aside allegiance."

The Basketball Trivia Challenge is sponsored by Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate. Congratulations to Dodson and Bianco and to all those who participated in this year's contest!