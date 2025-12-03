Winning streak: DI School 5th grade girls win championship

The day before their championship game, the girls from the 5th grade Daniel Island Ospreys basketball team gathered together and prepared.

Practice? Check.

A pasta dinner? Check.

Make signs for the championship game? Check.

The Ospreys had just endured three playoff rounds, sending home the likes of crosstown rivals from Sullivan’s Island, Blessed Sacrament, and Pinkney.

Now, with just the title game remaining, they set their eyes on one final team to beat – the girls from Whitesides Elementary.

The next day, Feb. 20, at the Moultrie Middle School gym, the 5th grade girls from Daniel Island School took to the court – and did just that.

They won.

The Ospreys sealed the Trident Basketball Association Junior Girls Division II championship with a 24-11 victory, capping off a season that began with a rocky start as the team opened with two straight loses.

But the girls rallied, shook it off, and worked hard to turn it around.

Multiple weekly practices paid off.

Basketball skills improved.

And after reeling off 14 straight wins to capture the Trident league title, the 5th grade Osprey girls can now call themselves – basketball champions.

Coaches Jason Wilkinson and Steve Lathem lead the title team comprised of players: Addie Harridge, Mackenzie Moore, Lucy Turner, Gabriella Parker, Ava Auricchio, Brooklyn Santangelo, Julie Tracy, Julia Stroble, Quinlyn Wilkinson, Lexi Buss, Charlie Mahan, and Mary Benton Lathem.