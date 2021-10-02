$300M class action lawsuit aimed at Bishop England, Diocese of Charleston

In May 2019, former Bishop England High School sports information director Jeffery Alan Scofield was caught and later convicted of voyeurism through a window in the coaches’ office of a student locker room. Two years removed, current and former students who

were possible victims over the past 20 years are suing the school and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

A class action lawsuit estimated at $300 million, made up of students, parents and guardians, is being prosecuted by local attorney Larry Richter of Richter Firm LLC in Mount Pleasant. Richter is both a member of the church and a Bishop England alumnus, whose three daughters are also alumni of the school.

The suit is divided into two classes: $150 million as reparation for the approximately 14,700 students who attended Bishop England since the school opened in 1998. The other $150 million as restitution for the parents and guardians who paid approximately $10,000 annual tuition for the past 21 years.

Richter's firm is arguing that the two classes are entitled to damages and compensation on several counts, including invasion of privacy, various acts of negligence, breach of warranty and unjust enrichment.

“People are pissed off. I’m not being critical, I am pissed off. I’m ashamed of my church,” Richter said.

However, the Diocese of Charleston contends that the windows were installed in Bishop England’s locker rooms solely for safety purposes.

“Their purpose was to allow coaches to monitor for fights, bullying, smoking or any type of inappropriate activity that might occur within the locker rooms,” said Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

Aselage stated that any allegations suggesting the Diocese had nefarious intentions with the installation of the school’s windows is “simply ridiculous.”

So far, 200 individuals have signed up for the class action lawsuit, according to Richter.