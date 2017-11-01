Berkeley County considers changing form of government

Berkeley County is currently one of only four counties in the state to have an elected supervisor form of government, as opposed to an appointed or hired administrator. Is it time to consider a change? A majority of Berkeley County Council Members think so - and they want to give voters a chance to decide.

A proposed ordinance that calls for a countywide referendum on the matter passed its second reading, with a vote of 4-2, at the County Finance Committee meeting on January 9. Councilmembers Dennis Fish and Steve Davis cast the two dissenting votes.

“If you don’t like what the Supervisor does, then you as citizens have the right to remove him,” stated Fish, addressing his colleagues and audience members prior to the vote.

Davis cautioned over making a switch, arguing that such a change would be detrimental for county operations.

“Six or seven fellas, or four or five fellas, will have the controlling ear of the new administrator,” noted Davis. “…Then we have lost a tremendous avenue of accountability for the efficiency of Berkeley County government…I do not see the necessity or the urgency to change the form of government.”

Councilman Josh Whitley, a Daniel Island resident who also serves as Chair of the County Finance Committee, supports a Council-Administrator system and has been a vocal advocate of the idea. He rebuffed Davis’s notion that a majority of council members would have unfair control of county government if a change is adopted.

“I take great offense to somehow suggesting that when six council members are together, that’s anti-Democratic or anti-Republican,” said Whitley, referencing Davis’ statement. “That’s outrageous.”

“It may be time for a change,” added Councilman Kevin Cox of Hanahan, who voted in favor of the referendum. “Our supervisor currently does a great job. A very respectful man…He may be the supervisor continuously or administratively, irregardless of what happens with this possible change of government, but I do think the people have a right to make that decision.”

After the second reading passed at the Finance Committee meeting, Councilmen Fish and Davis abruptly left their seats. When the ordinance was taken up next by County Council, it passed unanimously. A final reading and vote will be held on January 23.

If approved, the referendum will be placed on a countywide ballot on March 28, the same day as a special election in two districts - Hanahan (to fill the seat to be vacated by Cox) and Goose Creek (to fill a vacant School Board seat).

Councilman Fish questioned the timing of the referendum, stating that he believed voter turnout at the March special election would be low and not reflective of the county at large.

“To get representation from the whole county in what they want for government with these two districts I submit to you is totally inadequate,” he said.

Supervisor Bill Peagler expressed his thoughts on the matter by reading a prepared statement during discussion on the measure’s first reading before the Finance Committee on January 6.

“Pushing through a referendum by Council as significant as this in less than a month is truly a disservice to the people of Berkeley County,” he stated. “…Furthermore, rushing to put a referendum on the ballot of a special election in less than 90 days also does not accomplish the goal of a ‘government for the people, by the people.’”

“…Holding the referendum vote before the next General Election would not only cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars,” continued Peagler, “it would also, and more importantly, suppress voter turnout.”

“It will actually increase voter turnout with this being on the ballot,” said Councilman Jack Schurlknight. “…This is creating an opportunity for the taxpayers of Berkeley County to tell the Berkeley County Council what form of government they would like…I would think, and I would hope, that members of this body would welcome that. Anytime you can give taxpayers an opportunity for feedback, you need to take advantage of that opportunity.”

“Waiting until a general election would mean the system couldn’t change for six years,” added Whitley. “And it would be a good decision to change it…It’s time now and not in six years.”

Still, Davis questioned the tactics employed to bring the measure under consideration.

“I believe that at the end of the day, it really should be up to the citizens to make that decision,” he said. “And I don’t want to influence that. I am more concerned with the procedural aspect that’s put it before the citizens.”

The issue of changing the Berkeley County form of government is certainly not a new one. Voters were asked to weigh in on the idea in 2008, but elected to keep the Council-Supervisor system as is. Councilman Caldwell Pinckney believes it’s time to reevaluate.

“In 2008, things were different,” he noted. “It was eight years ago. Things have changed. The way we do business in Berkeley County has changed. We need to change the way we govern.”

Whitley agrees.

“It gives the average citizen the decision on whether to change the government, where the number one guy is running the administration, not the legislation,” he said. “…We want to hire a top CEO…We can recruit nationwide, statewide, we’re not limited. And it won’t be based on popular election. It will be based on who is most qualified to run the administration.”

If the Supervisor referendum is placed on the ballot in March, voters would also be asked to consider adding a ninth County Council member in the event a Council-Administrator type of government is adopted. Council members also unanimously approved a measure to hire firm Haynsworth Sinkler & Boyd as outside counsel on the ordinance, dubbed Bill #17-03, with a capped expenditure of $30,000 for related legal services. Requests for additional funds, if needed, must be brought before council for consideration.