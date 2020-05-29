Berkeley County Libraries open on Monday!

Starting on Monday, June 1, you will be able to peruse and checkout the books, as well as enjoy other library services, at your local Berkeley County libraries, including the Daniel Island branch. Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) locations will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1. Hours of operation at each of the seven branches will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through June 8.

Starting June 8, normal hours of operation will resume with the hours listed below.

Daniel Island Library, Hanahan Library, Cane Bay Library, Sangaree Library, and St. Stephen Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Moncks Corner Library and Goose Creek Library: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and healthy environment, each location will adhere to social distancing guidelines and enhance their sanitation efforts. All County library branches closed to the public on March 17 due to the threat of the virus. Curbside service, which started May 20, will continue to be offered after the reopening..

For more information on the Berkeley County Library System and to view the Mobile Library schedule, visit berkeleylibrarysc.org.