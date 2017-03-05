BOOMTOWN: Developments poised to take Daniel Island to new heights

Within the next six to seven months, Daniel Island residents and visitors should be able to grab a cup of freshly brewed Starbucks coffee on the island, take part in a new wine tasting experience, become a charter resident in a luxurious senior living facility, grab a haircut at a local barber shop, or move in to a swanky new apartment steps away from a flagship restaurant with live music and an on-site brewery.

And that’s not all. By the fall of 2017, a variety of new developments in Daniel Island’s town center area will spring to life as months of construction on several projects comes to an end, ushering in what businesses hope will be a plethora of new tenants and customers. Below is a list of most of the projects currently underway on Island Park Drive, Seven Farms Drive, River Landing Drive, and Fairchild Street - with updates on progress (where applicable) and anticipated completion dates.

A. Wellmore of Daniel Island

• Upscale assisted living facility to provide a full continuum of care.

• 205,000 square foot campus, including residential accommodations and a 28,000 square foot clubhouse and wellness center.

• 90 assisted living apartments, 48 memory care units, and 48 skilled nursing units.

• Anticipated completion – fall 2017

• www.well-more.com/daniel-island/

B. Daniel Pointe Retirement

Community

• Developed by Resort Lifestyle Communities

• Luxurious, independent living facility

• 180,000 SF campus to include 128 residential apartments

• Features include full service dining, maintenance, and light housekeeping.

• Close to 60 deposits from “charter residents” already received from those interested in signing a lease when facility opens, according to Kelly Jo Hinrichs, marketing and pre-open sales director. Local sales team now on site to answer questions, conduct presentations.

• Anticipated completion – late summer or early fall 2017.

• www.danielpointeretirement.com

C. Wharf 7 Apartments

• 312 units (one, two and three bedrooms)

• 9,000 square foot clubhouse

• Features include cinema/screening room, outdoor amphitheater, saltwater pool, and dog park.

• Complete and open to tenants

• www.wharf7.com

D. Starbucks / BIN 526 wine

and spirits

• 10,000 square foot building to feature an additional 3,000 SF front patio

• Starbucks to be larger than most corporate locations with 2900 SF, plus outdoor seating and drive-through service.

• BIN 526 to include spirits store, wine bar, wine retail shop, wine education sessions, tasting room, and comfortable seating areas on outdoor patio.

• Developed by Mike White of Charleston Industrial LLC and Bill Hoffman.

• Ground-breaking expected in May with opening by Thanksgiving 2017.

E. ReFuel Gas Station/Convenience Store

• 6,000 square foot building includes covered front “porch” with seating

• Large convenience store featuring a variety of grocery items, including prime steak and take-home food options

• Beer and wine consumption offered on site

• Site of Daniel Island Farmers Market on Thursdays, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Complete and open to customers

• www.refuelmarket.com

F. Central Island Square

• Developed by Faison Properties of Charlotte

• 317 luxury, residential units

• 30,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space

• Features include state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, hammock garden, dog park and pet spa.

• Anticipated completion - fall 2017

G. Daniel Island Square

• 44,000 SF building to feature 33,000 SF of Class A office space

• Also will include 11,000 SF Dockery’s Restaurant (to offer live music and on-site brewery). Follow progress at www.DockerysDanielIsland.com.

• 9,000 SF covered outdoor patio and community event space

• Developed by Amplify LLC (www.AmplifySC.net)

• Anticipated completion - fall 2017

H. Daniel Island Performing Arts Center

• 444-seat Proscenium Theatre and 99-seat Black Box Theatre

• Additional space for social events and meetings

Likely to be South Carolina’s first LORT (League of Resident Theatres) destination

• Anticipated completion – 2019

• www.danielislandpac.com

I. Blackbaud

• Developed by Holder Properties

• New 360,000 square foot campus to house corporate headquarters

• Eco-friendly campus

• Company also owns parcel across Fairchild Street for future expansion.

• Anticipated completion to come in phases – first phase expected to be completed in 2018.

J. Pad beside Publix for possible expansion

• Purchased by Publix in the fall of 2016. Company has not yet announced intentions for property.

K. Current Publix store

L. Volvo Car Stadium

M. 225 Seven Farms Drive

• Most of building now owned by 225 SFD Investors LLC (Mike White and several partners)

• Improvements include hiring of property manager, new roof, new parking lot, new artwork in lobby, structural enhancements, funding of reserve account.

• 100 percent occupied/leased

• Multiple tenants, including Charleston Industrial, Hudson Automotive Group, Graybill, Lansche, Vinzani Law Firm, The Daniel Island News, Commonwealth Financial, Sideline Sports, Home Telecom, Sahn Dermatology, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church (administrative office), and more.

N. River Landing Apartments

• Located at 210 River Landing Drive

• Plans call for approximately 56 units

• Developer: Daniel Island Apartments LLC

• Status of project unknown at press time. Anticipated completion - 2018

O. Four Corners Apartments

• Located at 251 River Landing Drive

• Plans call for approximately 68 units

• Developer: Daniel Island Apartments LLC

• Status of project unknown at press time. Anticipated completion - 2018

P. 259 Seven Farms Drive

• Building recently purchased by 259 SFD Investors LLC (Mike White and several partners)

• $3 million in improvements made, including exterior painting, finishing of 2nd and 3rd floors

• Now 100 percent occupied/leased

• Tenants: Daniel Island Grille, WHITE, Ameriprise, and the Maron Law Firm (Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC).

Q: Daniel’s Corner

• 18,000 SF high-end, mixed use

• To feature retail and office on first level, office space on second level and two upscale residential units on the third floor.

• Ground-breaking planned for fall 2017 or early 2018.

R. Bishop England High School

S. Simmons Park Apartments/retail space

• Apartments complete and open to tenants

• Daniel Island Barber Shop - grand opening planned in mid-July 2017.

• POSH Nail Salon - anticipated completion June 2017.