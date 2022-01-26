Building to Building: 900 Island Park Drive

This week The Daniel Island News re-launches an informative monthly business feature titled Building to Building. The concept: highlight the diverse business community on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula by discovering more about the individual businesses that occupy the various buildings in the area.

An office building located in the heart of Daniel Island, 900 Island Park Drive was among the earliest buildings constructed on the island. The Class A building is located at the intersection of Island Park Drive and River Landing Drive. The structure was built in 2000 and consists of two stories, 41,360 square feet and a total of 183 parking spots for tenants.

Learn about the tenants who reside at 900 Island Park Drive as told by the businesses themselves:

Name of business:

Rossiter and Cummaro Enterprise and My Doctors Live

Point of contact: Cindy Vassey. Executive Assistant to the President/Cofounder

Phone number: 813-836-0210

What does your business do?

Telemedicine and medical technology

What is the most important thing you want us to know about your business? Rossiter and Cummaro Enterprises and My Doctors Live runs on the mission of delivering health care virtually through technology and software that can provide convenient and safe health care from the comfort of your home or anywhere you may be. We pride ourselves on live connections to our doctors within minutes using our telemedicine platforms.

What do you like about doing business on Daniel Island? We love doing business on Daniel Island because it is such a beautiful environment to be in. In our building we have great business neighbors and a fantastic landlord!

Name of Business:

JonesTrading Institutional Services

Point of Contact: Jeff LeVeen

Phone Number: 212-907-5375

What does your business do? Financial services for institutional clients.

What is the most important thing you want us to know about your business? Our team is offering family offices, hedge funds, and mutual funds global trading coverage for stocks, fixed income, and options.

What do you like about doing business on Daniel Island? We’ve all moved to the Charleston area because we love the area and wanted to raise our families here. Our Daniel Island office allows us to work in a wonderful and safe community a short commute from our homes and families.

Name of Business:

Headway Rehabilitation Speech & Language Therapy

Point of Contact: Julie Baker, PhD, CCC-SLP

Phone Number: 843-603-4567

What does your business do? Headway Rehabilitation provides private speech and language therapy to children and adults.

What is the most important thing you want us to know about your business? Treatment is tailored to each individual’s need(s) whether one needs to strengthen their articulation, fluency, listening, reading comprehension, social skills, etc.

What do you like about doing business on Daniel Island? Centrally located, Daniel Island is a gorgeous site for our therapy clinic. Establishing close relationships with numerous families on Daniel Island has been a fantastic and fulfilling experience. Headway feels incredibly lucky to be celebrating 10 years on Daniel Island this year.

Name of Business: Charleston Sports Medicine + Regenerative Orthopedic

Point of Contact: Pam McConnell, office manager

Phone Number: 843-284-5200

What does your business do? Orthopedic and medical practice focusing on non-surgical orthobiologics for treatment of musculoskeletal injuries.

What is the most important thing you want us to know about your business? CSM offers the latest treatments and technologies for sports injuries and degenerative disease including minimally invasive procedures and both surgical and non-surgical solutions for knee, shoulder, foot and ankle injuries. Orthobiologics are a non-surgical option for treatment. CSM Physical Therapy offers cutting edge technologies including Vasper, ARX, Carol Bike, and MLS Laser.

What do you like about doing business on Daniel Island? Dr. McConnell has been practicing medicine on Daniel Island for almost 30 years and is now joined by Drs. Amanda Riley and Eric Friedman offering podiatric and non-surgical sports medicine treatment respectively. The team enjoys the sense of community Daniel Island offers as well as the opportunity to work in a convenient and centrally located location.

Also located in the building are: Aerotek, Roper ATI PT and Whiting-Turner. According to the companies’ websites: Aerotek is a worldwide staffing company; Roper ATTI PT provides physical therapy; and Whiting-Turner does construction management, general contracting and design-build projects.