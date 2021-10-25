Cooper River Bridge Run Unveils 2022 Design

The official design for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run was revealed last week. The design was created by Netta Radice of Wesley Chapel, Florida.

The 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR), presented by Harris Teeter and Benefitfocus, is set for Saturday, April 2, 2022.

This design will be graced upon t-shirts and posters, and will inspire the overall imagery of the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

Radice is described as a design fanatic, font geek, color enthusiast, mind reader.

For more than three decades, Netta created award award-winning logos and marketing material for clients in an array of industries, from education to healthcare, technology to retail, food service to finance. She designed creative beverage packaging for breweries and distilleries and designed the team uniforms for the U.S, National Dragonboat Team on three occasions.

A 1987 graduate of the University of Delaware, Netta worked as a graphic designer/art director at ad agencies, travel magazines, and design studios in New Jersey, South Carolina, Iowa, and Florida. In 2000, she started her own studio, Netta Radice Design, Inc.

To see design work by Netta. Please visit www.nettaradicedesign.com.