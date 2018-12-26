Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club casts a statue to honor Greg Peralta

Captain Greg Peralta arrived at the Ralston Creek Boat Landing on December 13. Waiting for him was a large group of his friends, loved ones, and a new addition to the popular fishing spot. Unknowingly, the longtime Daniel Island resident and Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club (DIIFC) member had been lured into the unveiling of a monument in his name, a statue of small stature and a big sentiment.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Peralta. “I’m sure that there are others that are much more deserving than me. I’m touched just by the people that showed up to be a part of it.”

The steel statue stands at roughly four feet tall, depicting three fish swimming. The iron work is impressive, shaded in several metallic colors thanks to artist Daniel Miner’s blow torch technique.

“We talked about what the image maybe looked like, what Greg’s passions are for, what type of fish,” said fellow DIIFC member Fred Danziger.

Danziger brought the idea of honoring Peralta to the DIIFC several months ago, citing the Captain’s charity and willingness to teach families about the importance of fishing together. One example of this is Peralta’s free fishing class every spring, at which he asks attendees to make donations to an island-centric charity, such as the Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund.

“Personally, Greg has meant a lot to me, over the years, being here, as a friend, a guide, mentor in my not-so-great talent of fishing,” said Danziger.

“He’s been instrumental in a community-feeling of Daniel Island, which the island is known for: its warmth and generosity. He epitomizes that,” he added.

Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Field Operations Manager Chris Hamil assisted with placing the statue and landscaping the area around it. Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island POA, said that her organization was proud to assist in the effort.

“Captain Greg’s leadership and service to the Fishing Club and to the community has been nothing but extraordinary, always looking for an opportunity to educate and give back,” she commented.

Looking at the statue, Peralta was moved by the involvement from his friends.

“Part of what I’ve always tried to do is be an integral part of the community and to give back as much as I can,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed, so just to have it actually recognized is an overwhelming thought.”

“My personal belief is you recognize people for their works, talent, service, while they’re still around to appreciate it,” said Danziger. “I couldn’t think of a better place to place this because this guy is here more than he is at home.”

“I fish probably four to five days a week, so I will get to observe the monument on a regular basis,” said Peralta, who also contributes a weekly fishing column to The Daniel Island News.

Danziger believes that Peralta was worth the effort. “There’s a word in the Jewish language, called ‘mensch,’ which means a manner of honor and integrity,” he said, looking across the crowd at Peralta. “And it fits him perfectly.”