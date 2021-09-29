Development plans for Phase 2 of The Waterfront in motion

The Waterfront, one of Daniel Island’s hottest commodities in its real estate market, has only just begun growing its footprint. Expansion is expected and so are more living options along the Wando River.

In March, following two years of construction, The Waterfront showcased Phase 1 of its multi-phase, mixed-use development. So far there are approximately 80 out of 300 high-end condominiums and townhouses — ranging in price from $1.2 to $1.8 million — as well as a two-story seafood restaurant, a deli-style cafe, two public piers, an interactive fountain and playground.

At this point, only 6 acres of the 22-acre parcel have been utilized, which equates to approximately 75% of acreage leftover for potential development. Plans are in motion for Phase 2, which includes more waterfront residential buildings.

First review of Phase 2 came Sept. 23, at the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC). The site plan, located at 320 Longshore Street, called for 3.38 acres, three buildings and 41 multi-family units.

The site is owned by Parcel R Phase 2 Development Company, LLC and the applicant is local engineering consultant Thomas & Hutton. The architecture will be done locally by McMillan, Pazdan, Smith; construction by Trident Construction; and water and sewer by Charleston Water System.

The area is zoned under the Daniel Island Town Center, just like Phase 1; however, Phase 2 won’t require any action from the city’s Design Review Board because it doesn’t funnel onto a public street. However, there are realignment and relocation concerns regarding the open space path at Waterfront Park.

“Will that be in place to keep the islanders happy?” TRC administrator Eric Schultz asked. “Because otherwise you cut them off.”

Thomas & Hutton’s project manager, Brian Riley, replied “Yeah, we’re working on a temporary reroute plan for the islanders while this construction happens.”

Although a timeline for the construction is unclear and dependent on the TRC process, a spec that is certain is that there will be gated garages with card key access. Also, at least 60% of all public entrances must be ADA compliant.

Other considerations that are being looked into are pedestrian street lighting and nature attractors such as bird feeders. The proximity of the grand trees on and surrounding the property will be undisturbed.

The site plan proposal for Phase 2 was revised and resubmitted to TRC. There are a total of six phases planned for The Waterfront.

Colorado-based real estate firm East West Partners, developer of The Waterfront, was contacted but unavailable for comment by the time of this article’s publication.