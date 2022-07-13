DI Recreation Center leases space for church’s Sunday services

The Daniel Island Recreation Center is closed for business on Sunday, but not for church. Starting this Sunday, the multipurpose room will be the temporary worship site for Point Hope Presybterian Church.

At last month’s June 21 Charleston City Council meeting, the city entered into a year-long lease with the church for $33,000. The proposal passed unanimously and was unprecedented as well.

For the first time in the recreation center’s short-lived history, since opening its doors last summer, it has entered into a long-term agreement with a church to rent its space. An agreement that is advantageous for both parties as well as basketball players looking to shoot hoops.

“I’m excited to have this congregation out on Daniel Island,” said Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg. “They’re a great member of the community and will be a great addition.”

Since June 2020, near the genesis of the coronavirus, the church has been meeting at The Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island every Sunday at 5 p.m. for a Bible study, prayer time and singing, according to founder Pastor Rob Hamby.

Worship began at Hamby’s home in 2020 with just his family and now the church has more than 50 members.

Now, the church has secured a temporary home at the recreation center. The cherry on top of the cross is that they get to have a morning worship as opposed to an evening one.

The church’s lease covers the cost of the building rental, a damage deposit of $5,000 and a nonrefundable $2,000 replacement fee for chairs and desks used during the service. The church will pay half of the rental expense up front and the other half at a later date, according to the city’s Recreation Department.

The revenue from the church’s rental is additional income for the city that was previously unbudgeted. Also, a portion of the dollars will be used toward funding city-wide swim lessons.

More so, the recreation center will provide access to the gym during the four hours of the church’s services. This will take place in the coming weeks once staffing is satisfied.

However, this arrangement does not satisfy the church’s long-term goal of building a brick-and-mortar place of devotion. The church does not currently own property but is hopeful to be a community staple.

“We want to be a church that reaches Daniel Island, but we also want to reach the Point Hope area down at Philip Simmons,” Hamby said.

On July 10, the church held its first informal gathering at the recreation center.

The first official service open to the public will be held Sunday, July 17.

The church plan’s to host a grand opening on Sept. 11 with a full staff as well as an open gym for all the hoopsters.