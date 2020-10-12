Dominion Energy investigating gas smell

UPDATED: 12/11/20

Early Thursday morning, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Dominion Energy received an alert from Daniel Island regarding an odor that smelled synonymous with a gas leak. The energy company was notified via several calls from concerned residents.

Dominion Energy senior communications specialist Paul Fischer said the investigation is ongoing and a source of the smell has not been identified at this time. Fischer noted there is no confirmation of any gas leak or third-party damage to power lines.

Fischer could not speak to the specific location of the odor. However, he noted the calls concerned multiple vicinities of the island.

“Safety is our top priority, and we take reports of gas leaks very seriously. Beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m., Dominion Energy started receiving several calls about odors across parts of Charleston and Mount Pleasant,” Fischer said. “Crews are responding to each call and continuing to investigate. At this time, no leak or third-party damage to our system has been confirmed.

“We add a distinctive and pungent odor to natural gas that smells like rotten eggs to help detect a potential gas leak. The foul-smelling odor is not harmful, but is designed as a warning that something may be wrong. If customers suspect a gas leak, we encourage them to call Dominion Energy at 800-815-0083.”

Dominion Energy also received similar notifications this morning in Mount Pleasant, according to Fischer. The calls from Old Village residents came at approximately the same time as Daniel Island.