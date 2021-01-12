Envy Salon to host pop-up art event to celebrate anniversary

Hairstylists and artists have a lot in common. They both create rather remarkable work. They stand up all day in front of their canvas or a client and produce individual styles. Stylists add an extra dimension of difficulty because while they work, they simultaneously engage in conversation covering all kinds of topics and often helping us solve problems in our daily lives. The stylists are also therapists: Hairapists!

Daniel Island’s Envy Salon owner Dina Bione is celebrating 13 years beautifying residents and has chosen to celebrate by helping further beautify the island with a pop-up art show in support of one of her longtime clients, artist Joyce Erb.

“In my business, you get to know your clients pretty well. Joyce was showing her work downtown, but she shared her frustration that there is no place for local artists to exhibit their work on the island,” Bione shared. “So that’s how this pop-up event came about. When I first opened, I hung art in my salon to support local artists and also because I had all white walls.”

Over the years customers have learned they can go to Envy Salon for every aspect of hair and “what many Daniel Island residents may not know is we have a really nice boutique at the front of the store.”

Nearly one-third of Envy is also a beautiful boutique that offers the latest trends in local jewelry and accessories as well as great gifts including local favorites from Charleston Candle Company.

Bione is excited to celebrate the season and all of the customers who have contributed to the success of Envy. “Both of my parents as well as my sisters have been salon owners. There are seven of us here at Envy. I am really happy to have such great employees. Our

clients come first, that’s the culture I learned from my parents. We don’t take anyone’s business for granted.”

Erb doesn’t take Bione’s support for granted and values the opportunity to coordinate this group Art show. Erb — who loves to load her paints on her bike and capture the beauty of our neighborhood en plein air — has also traveled extensively and created works of art in celebration of those places too.

“We are both in the beauty biz!” Erb exclaimed. “I’ll be showing my ‘Waterfront’ collection of paintings, which are especially appropriate since Envy is only a block from the new Waterfront Park” at 130 River Landing Drive. “Envy is such a big and beautiful space that I reached out to a few friends who I paint with to join me.”

Original oil paintings will be available for sale in all sizes, everything from small studies to larger work from five different artists including lovely, lush florals from Marcia Sprecher Mathias. Cynthia Huston will represent Lowcountry scenes in a dreamy impressionistic style while artist Diane Odachowski will share Charleston architecture and landscapes in pops of color in a realist style. There will also be a live painting demonstration by pet portrait artist Kiki Luesebrink.

Come celebrate the success of Envy Salon on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m.

Heather MacQueen Jones is a Daniel Island artist journaling life’s journey through oil painting. Follow her stories on Instagram @heARTpalette, on Facebook or online at MacQueenJones.com.