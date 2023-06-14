Father and Child Incorporated
Daniel Island dads make it work by keeping it all in the family
Father’s Day is typically a time when dads and kids bond over barbecues and brunches, but for three Daniel Island dads Father’s Day is almost every day. Together they reap the reward of working with their children. Of course this closeness comes with challenges, but these fathers make it look easy. And when the children are on duty with dad, they not only help at the family business but get to spend quality time together.
Mike and Madeline White, Charleston Industrial
Mike White started the commercial real estate brokerage firm, Charleston Industrial, over 15 years ago after relocating with his wife and three daughters to Daniel Island. Originally both Mike and daughter Madeline didn’t plan to work together.
“I never dreamed that Madeline would work for our firm, but I’ve loved every day that she has been here! She has her mom’s personality, which explains why she’s been so successful so quickly,” Mike exclaimed.
In May 2020, daughter Madeline graduated from the College of Charleston Commercial Real Estate Finance program and started working for Charleston Industrial. “I did not know I would work for my dad until my junior year of college when I began interning and learning the business. I fell in love with the importance of relationship building, never knowing what each workday may entail and having the opportunity to meet such extraordinary businesspeople from around the world.”
Mike loves watching Madeline grow at work. “She’s a natural, possesses a people-focused approach and it’s fun to be part of her learning process. We get to share the ups and downs of this business together. I have to remind myself sometimes that she’s still in her 20s and having a great time in Charleston’s social scene! I’ve learned to adapt our working hours accordingly!”
Madeline says her favorite part of working together is being able to spend every day together and deepen their relationship. “I’ve been able to see him in a whole new light and learn things about him I never knew before spending every day together. He now trusts me with important transaction tasks, and I have learned to function well under pressure and find solutions when problems arise.”
It took a little adjustment for Madeline to see her Dad as her boss, but they now shift gears seamlessly. “I have to remind myself, sometimes, he is stern as a boss, and he is not mad at me! It’s a lot like doing my math homework at the kitchen table with him growing up.”
Madeline attributes much of who she is by the way she was raised by her parents and gets a lot of inspiration from her dad. “He inspires me through every facet of life and has always believed in me, even when we both know I’m wrong! My dad is my best friend, and I would not trade our relationship for the world.”
Charleston Industrial is based on Daniel Island at 225 Seven Farms Drive. Learn more at charlestonindustrial.com.
Mark and Parker Smith, McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation
Steeped in tradition McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation has provided the Lowcountry with caring services before, during, and after a funeral since 1886. S.C. State House representative Mark Smith is the president of the company and, along with wife Elayne, worked hard over the years so their sons could pursue their own interests and passions.
When son Parker decided to get into the business, his parents were ecstatic. Last September, Parker became a full-time employee as a licensed funeral director and embalmer apprentice.
Mark is awed by his son’s dedication to duty as Parker becomes an integral part of the company. “Collaborating with Parker, discussing strategic long-range planning, and being able to mentor him professionally has been some of the best parts of working together.”
They both work hard to separate business time and family time. “I have had a lot of practice over the years as initially Elayne and I were working in the business together daily. For our marriage to thrive we had to learn the boundaries between work and home. Of course, it is not always possible, but it is something we work at daily. We know at the end of the day we will always be there for each other,” Mark explained.
At work they refer to each other by their first names as a conscious way to remember they’re not “father and son” at work. “I tell my team we win together, and we lose together, and this is no different for Parker and me. I must hold him accountable, like I do others, but I also have to be willing to listen to his perspective. I value his input and what he brings to the table and am very proud of him… I make sure our team knows that the only one that should be threatened by Parker is me, he’s coming for MY job, not theirs!”
Parker is constantly motivated by his dad’s work ethic. “My father’s public service and servant leadership has always inspired me. He works tirelessly to be the type of person his employees, his family, and his community can look up to. I strive to follow in his footsteps and make him proud of me and of all we accomplish together.”
Learn more about McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation at mcalister-smith.com.
Andy and Edie Clay, Mpishi Restaurant
Mpishi, Daniel Island’s family style restaurant opened in 2019 so owners and Daniel Island residents Andy and Allie Clay could spend more time together with their two children.
Their location on Seven Farms Drive was the perfect place to open up the restaurant and stay close to their family. Turns out the DI location was also ideal for their 14-year-old daughter to start working with her father. Last summer their daughter Edie started working in the kitchen with her dad. The proximity to home will allow her to help out at the restaurant when she enters her freshman year at Philip Simmons High School in the fall.
Andy says the best part of working together for the father and daughter is spending time together. Both have found it easy to transition out of the “father/child role” and successfully work together.
“Once we’re in the kitchen we automatically switch gears,” Andy said.
Edie says it’s easy as they both play different roles at work, “Dad does most of the cooking. I make the salads and package everything up.”
Edie added they can navigate personal and professional lives, making sure family issues don’t spill over into their professional lives. “We put personal stuff on pause. Plus, we only work together a few hours a week.”
Edie is proud of her dad, and it helps make her a better employee. “He inspires me to be a hard worker.”
Andy finds inspiration from Edie, especially when it comes to her future. Like most dads, the main goal is creating a better life for their children. “She inspires me to work harder so I can pay for her college and give her more options than I had.”
Visit mpishirestaurant.com to learn more about the restaurant.