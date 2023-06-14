Father and Child Incorporated

Father’s Day is typically a time when dads and kids bond over barbecues and brunches, but for three Daniel Island dads Father’s Day is almost every day. Together they reap the reward of working with their children. Of course this closeness comes with challenges, but these fathers make it look easy. And when the children are on duty with dad, they not only help at the family business but get to spend quality time together.

Mike and Madeline White, Charleston Industrial

Mike White started the commercial real estate brokerage firm, Charleston Industrial, over 15 years ago after relocating with his wife and three daughters to Daniel Island. Originally both Mike and daughter Madeline didn’t plan to work together.

“I never dreamed that Madeline would work for our firm, but I’ve loved every day that she has been here! She has her mom’s personality, which explains why she’s been so successful so quickly,” Mike exclaimed.

In May 2020, daughter Madeline graduated from the College of Charleston Commercial Real Estate Finance program and started working for Charleston Industrial. “I did not know I would work for my dad until my junior year of college when I began interning and learning the business. I fell in love with the importance of relationship building, never knowing what each workday may entail and having the opportunity to meet such extraordinary businesspeople from around the world.”

Mike loves watching Madeline grow at work. “She’s a natural, possesses a people-focused approach and it’s fun to be part of her learning process. We get to share the ups and downs of this business together. I have to remind myself sometimes that she’s still in her 20s and having a great time in Charleston’s social scene! I’ve learned to adapt our working hours accordingly!”

Madeline says her favorite part of working together is being able to spend every day together and deepen their relationship. “I’ve been able to see him in a whole new light and learn things about him I never knew before spending every day together. He now trusts me with important transaction tasks, and I have learned to function well under pressure and find solutions when problems arise.”

It took a little adjustment for Madeline to see her Dad as her boss, but they now shift gears seamlessly. “I have to remind myself, sometimes, he is stern as a boss, and he is not mad at me! It’s a lot like doing my math homework at the kitchen table with him growing up.”

Madeline attributes much of who she is by the way she was raised by her parents and gets a lot of inspiration from her dad. “He inspires me through every facet of life and has always believed in me, even when we both know I’m wrong! My dad is my best friend, and I would not trade our relationship for the world.”

Charleston Industrial is based on Daniel Island at 225 Seven Farms Drive. Learn more at charlestonindustrial.com.