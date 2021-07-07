Former Blackbaud HQ to become village-style development

It’s no secret that another major subdivision is coming down the pipeline on Daniel Island. MUSC Health Stadium was demolished in the process and the former headquarters of Blackbaud Inc. also stands on that same plot of land slated for redevelopment.

Atlanta-based property management company Holder Properties purchased the former home of the Charleston Battery for approximately $6.5 million in May 2019. They purchased the former Blackbaud Headquarters adjacent to the stadium a month prior for $35.5 million.

Together, the properties and master plan revolves around the 36 acres nestled between Nowell Creek and Beresford Creek that include both the former stadium and the former Blackbaud headquarters. The future waterfront development has been dubbed Nowell Creek Village.

Last month, Holder Properties formalized plans with the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) for the 9-acre site of the former soccer stadium to be redeveloped into a 320-unit multifamily apartment complex called Atlantic Daniel Island. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.

Atlantic Daniel Island is the first project approved for the subdivision.

On July 1, Holder Properties met again with TRC to discuss the conceptual plan that involves Blackbaud’s former office space. The building itself, located at 2000 Daniel Island Drive, was built in 2000 at 230,000 square feet and includes 1,127 parking spaces.

According to Holder’s Nowell Creek Village website, Nowell Creek Village will feature state-of-the-art office space, specialty retail with food and beverage programming, luxury apartment homes, and coastal-inspired single-family homes. Amenities will include locally oriented food options, public parks, access to watersports, recreational activities, fitness and social programming and creekside docks.

Sottile & Sottile, based out of Savannah, Georgia, will assist in the development and the California-based architecture firm Gensler will reimagine the former Blackbaud office building. The design of the village will be new urbanist in nature, environmentally sensitive and feature sustainable design and modern, efficient infrastructure.

Nature trails, commercial retail space and public gathering spaces in the form of a park named Focal Point Park will be incorporated into the village’s design as well. A pedestrian bridge is expected to be built on the grounds, but it remains in question whether the City of Charleston or Holder Properties would have the onus of building it.

Street names that have been approved for Nowell Creek Village include the words “coastal,” “inlet” and “seashell.”

“All and all, it will be one big development that is going to work together but it’s going to come on in separate phases and there are going to be separate developers,” said Virginia Skidmore, civil engineering project coordinator for SeamonWhiteside + Associates.

For more information about Nowell Creek Village and to view the conceptual plan, visit nowellcreekvillage.com.