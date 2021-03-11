Jen Gibson joins city council race for District 1 in special election

Candidate Jen Gibson is running for the Charleston City Council District 1 seat, she announced this week in a press release.

Gibson, who was raised in the Lowcountry, graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in political science, according to the press release. She and her family moved to Beresford Hall, located off Clements Ferry Road, in 2011. Her work experience includes insurance, new construction design, and travel. Politically, her platform focuses on responsible development and protecting the character of the diverse communities in the district.

“I have enjoyed working in three distinctive fields during my career which has given me the diverse skill set needed to help shape our rapidly growing district within the City of Charleston,” Gibson said in her announcement. “Whether it’s navigating flood zones and building codes or balancing a thriving tourist city with the needs of its residents, I bring decades of experience as a small business owner and long-time resident.”

Gibson describes herself as a staunch advocate of prioritizing neighborhood interests over those business projects that will harm people that already live in the area.

“I want our district represented by someone who wants to protect our quality of life. Interests of developers and outside corporate entities can aggravate traffic congestion, flooding, and water and air quality,” Gibson added. “We cannot grow our community at the expense of what makes our community great.”

Gibson said she plans to create additional green spaces for recreation, promote local businesses, and improve the complicated integration of services between the City of Charleston and Berkeley County in the Daniel Island and Wando portions of the district.

For more information, visit jenforsc.com.

The special election will be held on Jan. 11, 2022, to fill the seat vacated by councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, who resigned in October citing health concerns.