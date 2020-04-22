Meet the Merchant: Qwik Pack and Ship goes the 'extra mile'

Qwik Pack and Ship has been a mainstay on Daniel Island for 18 years, and for the past 16 years the full service retail shipping and business service center has been owned and operated by Tom Pomposelli.

When his daughter was a student at Bishop England High in 2001, Pomposelli saw the attraction to the island.

“I knew back then that Daniel Island was a special and unique place. I jumped at the opportunity to buy the Qwik Pack and Ship to be a part of this amazing community,” he said.

Qwik Pack and Ship is more than just a shipping store. Pomposelli’s personality makes the difference. One of his favorite parts of the business is the customer interaction.

“I truly enjoy this business and getting to interact with so many great people. I hope that comes out in my personal dealings with everyone that walks through the door,” Pomposelli said.

Terry Haas of Century 21 Properties Plus appreciates Pomposelli’s willingness to go the extra mile for his customers.

“Tom and his staff are so friendly, helpful, and know each customer by name. We live on DI and the convenience, accessibility and reliable service is key for us. Tom always has time to help us out, answer questions and always provides great customer service. He is a huge asset to this community,” Haas said.

Another longtime customer, Joel Adrian, appreciates the small town appeal of Qwik Pack and Ship.

“It's a true example of a hometown small business … Back when [Tom] first came to DI, the island was very different than it is today, but he has maintained the small-town atmosphere,” he said.

Adrian, who lived on Daniel Island until 2014, still uses Qwik Pack and Ship at least three times a week.

“I currently live downtown, but still use the Qwik Pack for all my printing and mail. The DI location is very convenient. Even if you don't live on DI, it's a good location and easy to get to,” he said.

During the stay at home ordinance it’s almost been business as usual.

“The COVID-19 crisis has fortunately not adversely impacted our business. We are classified as an essential business under the Department of Homeland Security,” Pomposelli stated. “We have been following all CDC's recommended protocols to keep everyone safe. We remain open with normal hours to support Daniel Island, especially those now working from home without access to their normal business services.”

Besides postal services, FedEx shipping, freight shipping, and notary assistance, Qwik Pack and Ship offers mailbox rental, key duplications, and office support. The store also supports other local businesses by selling skincare products and sanitizer by the Daniel Island company Mission Essentials and by carrying greeting cards from a local photographer.

Qwik Pack and Ship is located at 297 Seven Farms Drive and is open 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

If there are any local merchants you’d like to see featured in an upcoming column, send an email to marie@thedanielislandnews.com.