News Briefs - July 23, 2020

I-526 LOWCOUNTRY CORRIDOR EAST STUDY SURVEY

The South Carolina Department of Transportation launched an online public information portal for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor (I-526 LCC) EAST Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study in Berkeley and Charleston counties. This roadway directly impacts the Daniel Island and Cainhoy regions.

The online meeting and accompanying survey are available through Aug. 15 at 526lowcountrycorridor.com/vpim-east/

The portal provides public access to the information online normally presented at a community meeting not possible during COVID-19 restrictions. The portal also provides the opportunity to discuss the needs of the I-526 LCC EAST, present what a PEL study is, provide information on existing conditions, and receive comments on the purpose and need of the study. Additionally, SCDOT is interested in gathering information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.

“This public information meeting represents a valuable opportunity to receive public input on the corridor’s existing challenges and potential solutions and better explain the PEL study process,” said SCDOT Project Manager Joy Riley in a statement. “With the amount of congestion along this corridor now, further compounded by the current trend of regional growth, it is now more important than ever to find effective solutions.”

The PEL study, a first for South Carolina, will identify existing and projected transportation issues within the I-526 corridor through public and stakeholder engagement. The results of the study will be used to establish a vision for the corridor that will guide future transportation solutions.

The I-526 LCC EAST study area extends from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to approximately U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. It is one of South Carolina’s most congested interstate corridors and includes the Don Holt Bridge and the James B. Edwards Bridge, which are significant river crossings for this region.

Additional information concerning the project may be found at 526LowcountryCorridor.com or by emailing info@526LowcountryCorridor.com . Those needing special accommodations can call 803-737-1395.

Comments can be made by completing the comment form online, mailing comments, emailing the team at info@i526lowcountrycorridor.com , calling the project hotline at 843-258-1135, or by scheduling an appointment at the I-526 LCC Community Office by phone at 843-258-1135.