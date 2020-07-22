News Briefs - July 23, 2020
I-526 LOWCOUNTRY CORRIDOR EAST STUDY SURVEY
The South Carolina Department of Transportation launched an online public information portal for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor (I-526 LCC) EAST Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study in Berkeley and Charleston counties. This roadway directly impacts the Daniel Island and Cainhoy regions.
The online meeting and accompanying survey are available through Aug. 15 at 526lowcountrycorridor.com/vpim-east/.
The portal provides public access to the information online normally presented at a community meeting not possible during COVID-19 restrictions. The portal also provides the opportunity to discuss the needs of the I-526 LCC EAST, present what a PEL study is, provide information on existing conditions, and receive comments on the purpose and need of the study. Additionally, SCDOT is interested in gathering information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.
“This public information meeting represents a valuable opportunity to receive public input on the corridor’s existing challenges and potential solutions and better explain the PEL study process,” said SCDOT Project Manager Joy Riley in a statement. “With the amount of congestion along this corridor now, further compounded by the current trend of regional growth, it is now more important than ever to find effective solutions.”
The PEL study, a first for South Carolina, will identify existing and projected transportation issues within the I-526 corridor through public and stakeholder engagement. The results of the study will be used to establish a vision for the corridor that will guide future transportation solutions.
The I-526 LCC EAST study area extends from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to approximately U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. It is one of South Carolina’s most congested interstate corridors and includes the Don Holt Bridge and the James B. Edwards Bridge, which are significant river crossings for this region.
Additional information concerning the project may be found at 526LowcountryCorridor.com or by emailing info@526LowcountryCorridor.com. Those needing special accommodations can call 803-737-1395.
Comments can be made by completing the comment form online, mailing comments, emailing the team at info@i526lowcountrycorridor.com, calling the project hotline at 843-258-1135, or by scheduling an appointment at the I-526 LCC Community Office by phone at 843-258-1135.
Written comments may be submitted by mail to: Joy Riley, SC Department of Transportation, Post Office Box 191, 955 Park St., Columbia, SC 29202-0191.
Comments must be postmarked or submitted by Aug. 15.
DI POOL-GOERS REMINDED OF MASK REQUIREMENTS
As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Carolina, and cities implementing various mask ordinances, the Daniel Island Property Owners Association said it has found it necessary to enact its own, stricter policy to keep people safe.
Residents visiting Pierce Park, Scott Park and Edgefield Park pools must wear a mask or face covering when entering any pool facility, exiting any pool facility or in pool facility restrooms. Those who fail to comply will not be allowed at the pool.
Children under the age of 10 are exempt.
This stricter policy is for the safety of all residents who wish to enjoy the pools, stated the POA’s announcement, and asks, “Please be respectful of your Daniel Island neighbors and bring your own mask or face covering to the pools and follow the policy as outlined so everyone can enjoy the amenities as safely as possible.”
KAYAK RENTALS OFFERED FOR DI RESIDENTS
The Daniel Island POA office resumed its kayak and stand up paddle board rentals at the Beresford Creek Boat Landing.
In addition to the Beresford Creek Boat Landing, the POA has installed new lockers and purchased equipment at the Ralston Creek Boat Landing.
Since the POA office is still closed and staff is working remotely, the rental process will be different than in the past.
The general guidelines are as follows:
• Daniel Island Community Association residents will only be permitted to rent from the Beresford Creek Boat Landing.
• Daniel Island Park Association residents will only be permitted to rent from the Ralston Creek Boat Landing.
• Currently rental for Daniel Island Town Association residents is not available, but the POA reports rental options are being planned at the new Daniel Island Marina at the end of River Landing Drive, which should be available in early 2021.
For more details about rental options, reservations and pricing, visit dicommunity.org or email info@dicommunity.org with your property address, what you are looking to rent, and when you would like to rent the items.
CITIBOT PROVIDES INTERACTIVE MESSAGing WITH OFFICIALS
The City of Charleston launched Citibot, an interactive text messaging and customer service tool for civic engagement with the government.
With Citibot, residents and visitors of Charleston will be able to use text message-based technology to easily access city information regarding business licenses, garbage and trash collection, permits, public meetings and more.
Citizens can also use Citibot to report issues, including potholes, broken street signs, or missed garbage or trash pickups, via an interactive chatbot that instantly responds to text messages and follows up once the issue has been resolved.
“The citizens of Charleston deserve top notch customer service, and Citibot will be another important tool at their disposal,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a statement. “Working in concert with our Citizen Services Desk, this new text message-based service will further enable citizens to access critical city information while on the go.”
Citibot LLC is a Charleston based company formed in 2016 with a mission of making cities and counties accessible for all.
“People’s expectations of high-quality customer service are ever-increasing,” said Bratton Riley, Citibot’s co-founder and CEO, in a release. “Cities like Charleston are leading the way by delivering powerful solutions to maximize efficiency and enhance access to information and vital services.”
To start a conversation with Citibot, residents can text “hello” to 833-990-2427.
— Compiled by Boots Gifford, boots@thedanielislandnews.com