News Briefs - November 5, 2020

DI Rotary raises $105,000 with Duck Race alternative

Daniel Island Rotary Club announced that it met its goal, raising more than $105,000.

As the Daniel Island Rotary Club was forced to cancel its traditional duck race fundraiser, the alternative plan was “a huge success thanks to the support of generous contributions made by businesses and individuals,” said club officials in a press release.

Rotarians reached out to their network of friends, family and business contacts seeking their support for this 100% run volunteer event.

As extra motivation, committee chair George Roberts dared members in a competition to see if they could outraise the amount raised by a Duck Race held in Alaska this year which was over $104,000.

Funds raised from this event support Charleston area nonprofits and Rotary service projects focused on the community’s most critical issues such health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy.

The Rotary Club is helping COVID-focused charities, including ECCO, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Feed the Need Charleston, Halos, and the Humanities Foundation.

The Daniel Island Rotary Club looks forward to returning to its traditional Duck Race format next year.

Berkeley County Sheriff officers respond to domestic dispute

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute shooting call in the early hours of Oct. 26.

According to a Sheriff’s Office incident report, officers responded to the call at 3322 Highway 402, Cordesville, where a woman and possible victim reported that a man, who was the suspected assailant, had already fled the scene.

The man was wounded and Sheriff’s officers were able to stop him at the Exxon Gas Station on Clements Ferry Road and he was taken for medical treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

Trident Day of Caring planned

Trident United Way’s Day of Caring will be on Nov. 20 and celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary. It is the largest single day of community service in the area.

This year Trident United Way has lined up a series of events that are virtual and remote with little to no contact with others.

“In other words, COVID-19 changed our world and now we’re changing to stay safe and keep each other safe while benefiting the community,” said the organization in a statement.

Throughout the day volunteers will complete agency projects such as supply drives, letters to seniors, cleaning up community areas and many other opportunities!

To get matched to a project, you can email dayofcaring@tuw.org or call 843-740-7737.

In 2019, more than 5,500 participants from 139 companies completed approximately 264 projects at 152 sites. That equals 23,000 volunteer hours with an estimated community benefit of $262,000.