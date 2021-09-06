Plugging In: Electric vehicles in SC have evolved from eccentric to essential

Their presence is growing by the day on Daniel Island and they tend to be stealthy when riding through your neighborhood. Electric vehicles (EV) are more than just a trend, it's an environmental way of life for many.

The debate between EVs and vehicles with gas-powered, internal combustion engines is the Ford vs. Ferrari of this day and age. Both have their advantages and disadvantages when it comes to practicality and feasibility.

On the one hand, EVs are energy efficient, reduce emissions and perform at a high level with low maintenance. On the other hand, EVs aren't able to travel as long of a distance as gas-powered vehicles, they take longer to “refuel” and are usually more expensive in up front costs.

Gas-powered vehicles have been mass produced since the early 1900s, while electric vehicles have only been around since the late 1990s. Despite a late start nearly a century later, EVs have grown quite popular on the West Coast and have sparked an increasing demand on the East Coast.

Nationwide, California is the leader of the environmentally-progressive automobile by leaps and bounds. Comparatively, South Carolina is late to the party but they are catching on as of late.

Well under 1% of vehicles registered in SC are EVs and manufacturers such as Tesla are not legally permitted to operate franchise dealerships within the state. EVs also have higher registration fees than gas-powered vehicles due to gas tax collection. However, a great deal is saved in the long run by paying less to charge up than it takes to fill up at the pump.

The number of EVs is persistently growing by the year. In 2018, there were 1,094 EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester region. Statewide, there were 2,213 EVs and PHEVs, according to clean transportation specialist

Ben Kessler of the Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition, part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program based out of Columbia.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, there were 6,300 EVs and PHEVs registered in the state. Kessler noted there has been a 30% year-over-year growth, with nearly triple the amount of EVs on the road compared to 2018.

South Carolina as a state has a total of 708 public charging outlets and 70 private charging outlets, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

The City of Charleston has eight publicly available electric vehicle charging stations located in city-owned parking garages. There are also a number of other private charging stations at hotels and commercial enterprises.

The Upper Peninsula Zoning District incentivizes private developers to add electric charging stations as part of new development projects. The city is working on upgrading existing charging stations and adding more charging stations throughout city limits.

In the city’s Climate Action Plan, one of the goals is to increase EV charging infrastructure to the public by 100% by 2023.

On Daniel Island alone, Blackbaud and Benefitfocus each have a total of six EV plugs for employee usage.

On Clements Ferry Road, there is one EV charging station located at the Gildan headquarters. This is the closest available hook-up for folks who live in Cainhoy.

Tesla seems to be the most common EV found on Daniel Island. [See the weekly readers’ poll on page 6.] According to MotorTrend.com, the Tesla Model 3 is the cheapest available, a four-door rear-drive standard range plus model starts at $39,690 which includes a $1,200 destination fee. The estimated driving range is 263 miles. The Model S starts at $79,690 due to its long range veraint. This four-door car is estimated to travel 412 miles on a full charge with a 0-60 mph time of fewer than 2 seconds and a top speed of 200

mph. The Model X SUV goes for $89,690 with an estimated range of 360 miles. It comes standard with five seats, but a sixth seat can be configured for an extra $6,500 and a seventh for $3,500. The Model Y is Tesla's compact SUV that starts at $51,990 and is estimated to last up to 326 miles on a full charge.

Overall, like any vehicle, EVs must fit the personality of the person driving it. A couple of Daniel Island residents who are among the small EV population on the island shared a myriad of reasons why they chose to go electric over gas.

Matt Levin has driven a Model 3 Tesla since February 2019 and has not regretted the decision a single mile. As a car guy but more importantly a husband and a father of two, he’s more than satisfied that he didn’t have to sacrifice speed and agility or safety for the family.

“Everything they say is true, it’s been two years and the only maintenance I’ve had to do is rotate tires and fill up windshield wiper fluid,” Levin said.

At first Levin was worried about where he was going to charge his car around town until he realized that 99% of the time he charges it from the comfort of his own home.

Another thing Levin doesn’t take for granted is how low maintenance his car is. Since there’s no catalytic converter, no fuel filter, no exhausts, no alternator, there’s a much shorter repair list.

The reason Levin didn’t get a hybrid to have the best of both worlds is because of the complexity of two engine types that he believes just makes things more convoluted. He is confident that EVs are going to displace vehicles with internal combustion engines.

“Who doesn’t like saving money, who doesn’t like saving time, who doesn’t like breathing clean air and who doesn’t like keeping their kids safe,” Levin added. “And then you don’t even have to talk about climate change, it's a no-brainer.”

Levin isn’t the only one who’s pleased with his decision to go electric. A fellow neighbor just down the road is new to the club as she just parked her’s in the driveway.

Carla Arnold-Ball previously drove a hybrid, but once she test drove a Model Y Tesla in Atlanta last week she knew there was no going back. She ended up purchasing the car on Saturday and by no means was it an impulsive decision.

One of the main contributing factors was reducing her carbon footprint. The others were not having to look at a check engine light or have it serviced for an oil change.

Driving wise, Arnold-Ball loves the way it handles on auto pilot with safety sensors and not having to use the brakes as a crutch. When driving it around the island she said it feels like a golf cart because of the smoothness and silentness.

One of the aspects she adores the most is the convenience of charging from home. The 220-volt charging unit in her garage, comparable to the power of a washer and dryer outlet, allows her to charge her car for 8 hours overnight.

Statistics show that roughly 80% of EV owners charge at home. The median mileage is about 260 miles of range for EVs sold in 2020, according to Kessler.

LEVELS OF CHARGING: Level 1 — Home charging Level 1 charging only requires a grounded (three-prong) 120-volt outlet and can add about 40 miles of range in an 8-hour overnight charge. Overnight Level 1 charging is suitable for all-electric battery electric vehicle drivers with low daily driving usage.

Level 2 — Home and public charging Level 2 charging typically requires a charging unit on a 240-volt circuit, like the circuit used to power a common electric clothes dryer. The charging rate depends on the vehicle’s acceptance rate and the maximum current available. With a typical 30 amp circuit, about 180 miles can be added during an 8-hour charge. Level 2 chargers are the most common public chargers, and you can find them at places like offices, grocery stores, and parking garages.

Level 3 — Superchargers Direct Current fast charging is the fastest currently available recharging method. With 480 volts and up to 150 kilowatts it can typically add 50 to 90 miles in 30 minutes, depending on the station’s power capacity and the make of EV. DC fast chargers are most useful for longer trips, cars in use most of the day (like taxis), and drivers who have limited access to home recharging.

BY THE NUMBERS:

(data retrieved by Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition)