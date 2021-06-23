protection from Japanese privets

The Lowcountry is a popular place for transplanting people — and plants, too.

But now Daniel Island has an unwanted guest, of the leafy type — Japanese privets.

Ostensibly, Japanese privets (Ligustrum japonicum) make for excellent hedge plants because they grow so easily and rapidly. In reality, these bushes are an invasive species to South Carolina and have become a weedy pest, according to Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission concurs that Japanese privets threaten native forests in the Palmetto State. The forestry commission strongly discourages the planting of the non-native species because it’s difficult to control and spreads aggressively.

The semi-evergreen, multi-stemmed shrub can grow 10 to 20 feet tall and 5 to 6 feet wide, with a growth rate of 25 inches or more per year. The glossy green, ovular leaves bloom white flowers in May that have a strong odor that can be offensive to some. From September to October, small poisonous blue-black berries mature with seeds that are disseminated by birds. The seeds are toxic to dogs as well as humans and so are the leaves in large quantities.

But that’s not all Japanese privets produce.

When Amy Slaughter moved from Fredericksburg, Virginia, to Daniel Island in June 2018, she felt an uneasiness. Something was taking her breath away and it wasn’t the picturesque coastal views of the island.

Every time Slaughter walked or biked around the island she noticed a certain bush that would quite literally take her breath away. She nicknamed it “death bush” because it felt like a squeeze on her throat to the point that it was restricting her airways.

Upon research, Slaughter discovered name of the bush is Japanese privet. Slaughter and her husband had two of the bushes removed from their property, but their neighbor has multiple bushes beside their house, 6 feet from Slaughter’s front porch, and next to the neighbor’s mailbox.

After seeing a pulmonologist to address her respiratory issues, she was diagnosed with asthma.

Slaughter, who is a non-smoker and doesn't have a history of asthma in her family, wholeheartedly believes she developed pulmonary problems in response to an allergic reaction from the Japanese privet.

After receiving this news, Slaughter emailed the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (DIPOA) in late February, notifying them of the plant’s adverse effects. The Daniel Island Architectural Review Board Administrator Mary Sutton responded a few days later in March with a solution.

After reviewing the state’s stance on Japanese privets, Sutton assured Slaughter that the plant will be removed from the approved list of shrubbery. Furthermore, the architectural review board landscaping projects will no longer permit the use of the plant.

Sutton noted all homeowners should submit all landscaping improvements to the review board for approval.

“By all means I did not want this to come across as a complaint or a slight on the neighbors’ choices for landscape,” Slaughter said. “... I hope it helps a few people eliminate asthma or allergies on the island and keeps things under control and better for our environment here.”

DIPOA Field Operations Manager Chris Hamil stated that those who have Japanese privet already planted will not be asked to remove or dispose of it.

Hamil noted that one way to stunt seeding is by pruning the plant prior to and during the flowering season. According to the S.C. Forestry Commission, hand tools and tree wrenches are effective in removing Japanese privets, especially when combined with chemical treatment.

Prescribed fire has not been shown to be an effective control method.

There is not a formal list of invasive or non-invasive species for parks on the island, according to Hamil. But he did note that, for the most part, native species make up the representation of the overall plant life.

Native species that can be planted as an alternative to Japanese privets are red buckeye, bottlebrush buckeye, beautyberry, spicebush, oakleaf or azalea species.

As for allergies, Hamil said unfortunately they do not play a part in the decision-making process because everyone’s immune system is different.

For more information on the DIPOA’s lawn and landscape standards, go to bit.ly/3wOLX4s.