Republican Party Candidates for Secretary of State

Keith Blandford is running against incumbent Mark Hammond. Blandford did not respond to the questions.

What specific skills and experience do you have that will aid you in carrying out the office and why are those skills important to the position?

Mark Hammond: I received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Newberry College in 1986 and went on to obtain a Master’s Degree in Education from Clemson University in 1988. I then completed special basic training at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 1991 and worked as a Criminal Investigator, aiding prosecutors for the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, until 1996. I was elected to serve as Spartanburg County’s Clerk of Court from 1997 to 2002. On Nov. 5, 2002, I was elected as South Carolina’s 41st Secretary of State, and providing excellent customer service and the technology our customers need to make South Carolina a business-friendly state has been my priority from day one. Throughout my career, I have been committed to the principles of efficiency, accountability, transparency, and customer service.

What is your leadership style and how will you work with employees and stakeholders to serve the citizens of South Carolina?

Mark Hammond: I would describe my leadership style as visionary. I am constantly striving to look forward to determine how I can continue building on the progress that we have made to serve our customers, whether it is by developing the best possible technology for businesses and charitable organizations with the option of 24/7 online filings, or continuously working to motivate employees that share my vision of providing the best possible customer service in all of the divisions. Employees in my office function as a team, and I truly believe it takes everyone working together to achieve all the accomplishments that have occurred during my tenure as Secretary of State. Whether working with staff, our community partners, or the general public, striving to maintain a business-friendly environment remains my primary focus in serving the citizens of South Carolina.