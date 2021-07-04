Rotarians spring into action for March

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island’s weekly meetings brought together a variety of speakers for March. Gatherings were held in person as well as on Zoom.

Club member Chad Vail shared information about the Charleston County School District and helped students navigate a work-based learning program that prepares students for careers and colleges upon exiting high school.

Patrick Downes, CEO with East Cooper Medical Center, shared what it has been like for health care providers during the pandemic and he gave an update on the dissemination of vaccines.

Eric Wilson and Rachel Pineda from Kindred Care gave an online presentation about providing essential services for seniors during such a crucial time.

Chris Singleton, director of Community Outreach with the Charleston RiverDogs, talked about his life experiences and shared a message of love and unity. He is an author and former baseball player who experienced tragedy when his mother was killed as one of the Emanuel Nine.

The Greater Charleston YWCA created and runs a successful program to educate others on diversity – the Racial Equity Institute. LaVanda Brown, executive director of the YWCA, spoke about her passion for helping women and those in need.

In other club news, it received recognition from the South Carolina legislature for its work on Rotary Ready. The club also recognized Jerry Walkawiak, a local businessman, with the Paul Harris Award when he pitched in to solve a traffic dilemma at a vaccination event.

Bill Cannon was the March Member of the Month. He is the club’s past president and a founding member of Rotary Ready.

Ladonna James, Paul Fox, and Kathy Burgeson were all inducted as new members.

The group raised $7,500 for HALOS and The Shifa Clinic at the Cocktails for a Cause event held at the new restaurant, Kingstide. Rotarians also participated in Walked for Water Missions, ran a Red Cross Blood Drive, hosted an Easter food drive, and took a field trip to Cypress Gardens.