SC Ports achieves record fiscal year

Last week the South Carolina State Ports Authority announced that it achieved a record fiscal year 2022.

According to a press release issued by Kelsi Brewer, Director, Corporate Communications and Community Giving for the Ports Authority, South Carolina ports handled 2.85 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Leatherman Terminal in fiscal year 2022. For pier containers, which account for boxes of any size, SC Ports moved 1.58 million containers in fiscal year 2022.

SC Ports saw a 12% uptick in cargo this fiscal year, with more than 164,000 additional containers moving through the Port of Charleston than the year prior. Sustained consumer demand drove this growth. Imports were up 22% year-over-year.

“In partnership with our great maritime community and logistics partners, South Carolina Ports has achieved yet another record year,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “Together, we have navigated ongoing supply chain challenges and implemented creative solutions to keep freight moving.”

In an effort to keep imports and exports flowing through the supply chain, the ports extended Sunday gate hours through at least September, given berth priority to vessels taking out more cargo, improved rail dray dwell times, leased more than 1,000 chassis out of its SMART Pool chassis fleet and hired 150 people in operations, according to the press release.

“We are using every avenue possible to add more fluidity to the supply chain for our customers,” Melvin said. “Our decision to invest in infrastructure ahead of demand is proving crucial in today’s environment.”

The Port Authoirity has invested more than $2 billion into port infrastructure in recent years to handle record cargo volumes, the release stated.

The modernized Wando Welch Terminal will soon boast 15 ship-to-shore cranes with 155 feet of lift height. The new Leatherman Terminal adds a much-needed berth to the East Coast port market.

SC Ports is now developing the future Navy Base Intermodal Facility, a rail-served, near-dock cargo facility designed to efficiently move goods to and from the Port of Charleston via rail.

The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is also on track for completion this fall, making Charleston the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet.

“Many of our industries rely on SC Ports to move their products to global markets. Our commitment to deepen our harbor and build vital port infrastructure ensures South Carolina remains globally competitive,” explained Senator Larry Grooms, chairman of the S.C. Senate Transportation Committee and the Review and Oversight Commission on the South Carolina State Ports Authority.