Scotty Parker to kick off 2018 Daniel Island Speaker Series

You’ve read about him in The Daniel Island News and other publications - and you’ve seen him on TV. Now you have a chance to meet him and his family! On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 13-year old Scotty Parker will kick off the 2018 Daniel Island Speaker Series.

Scotty Parker is a young man on a mission. This past summer, he spent eight weeks bicycling from Santa Monica, CA to the Water Missions International (WMI) headquarters in North Charleston. The purpose of the journey was to raise money for Water Missions. He succeeded, bringing in an astonishing $622,000 to date.

For Scotty, fundraising is now old hat. On his 8th birthday, in lieu of birthday presents, he asked for donations to WMI. He raised $618. When he was 10, he bicycled across South Carolina for WMI. That trip raised $70,000. And now his efforts have surged well past the half a million dollars mark.

How did this boy develop such a passion for helping others? How did he convince his parents to let him pursue a seemingly crazy adventure? What’s next for Scotty?

Scotty’s dad, Steve Parker, will also provide a parent’s perspective on his son’s journey. What are they doing as a family that somehow instilled this caring spirit in their son? To accomplish such a feat Scotty needed their support. He not only convinced them that this cross-country adventure was a good idea; he talked them into joining him!

“This is an opportunity for you to hear from a rather extraordinary young man and his loving family who supported him every step of the way,” said Steve Slifer, coordinator of the Speaker Series.

The event will take place at the Daniel Island Club, in the ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. To attend, please go to the following link to register for yourself and your guests: http://tiny.cc/dispeakersseries.

The Daniel Island Speaker Series, now in its sixth year, is sponsored jointly by The Rotary Club of Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Community Fund, the Daniel Island Business Association, and the Daniel Island Club. For more information or questions, please contact Steve Slifer at sslifer@homesc.com.